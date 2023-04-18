“Inzaghi knows that the league performance is not enough”

Zanetti on Inzaghi

“He has always shown great professionalism, apart from the fact that he too recognizes that the league performance isn’t enough when looking at the value of our team. Between the league and the Cups we have to try to change this trend which is absolutely not good.”

Zanetti on Lukaku

“The long injury weighed a lot, it’s difficult to recover for a player with his characteristics. We have to stay close to him because he can be decisive, he must keep his head calm. I understand his moment, but only he can give positive answers”.

Zanetti on Inter’s moment

“Let’s say that we always talk, I like to do it especially with a clear head the day after the match. On Wednesday we will all be together to try to get to this semi-final of the Champions League which we have been missing for a long time. Let’s hope that the team can respond on the pitch”.