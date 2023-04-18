Startups are booming – Startup country Switzerland: do-gooders, organic nerds and failures – News

96 start-up companies were founded in Basel in one year. A trend that is not limited to north-western Switzerland.

In 2022, Basel-Stadt achieved a record: almost 100 startups were founded. The number comes from the Basel Area business organization, which supports people who want to set up a company in Basel or start a startup.

The Basel figures stand out, but they are not atypical: “In Switzerland we see a high level of dynamism in start-ups,” says start-up expert Stefan Kyora. He is editor-in-chief of “Startupticker”, a news platform for young Swiss companies. “In Europe, Switzerland occupies a top position and is around fifth place.” In comparable countries, only Sweden would invest even more in startups. The other top spots are occupied by the much larger places like the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Startup makes packaging out of mushrooms

Legend: The starting material is plant-based: a mycelium. Mycrobez then uses this to make packaging material.

zVg

Legend: The biological material is easily malleable and biodegradable after use. zVg

Legend: Circular economy in focus: This is how the Basel start-up makes packaging from mushrooms.

zvg



Colleges and professionals who have worked in high-tech companies are important factors in starting new businesses, Kyora said. In the past five to six years, Switzerland has strengthened its position as a center of innovation and is popular with investors and financiers because of its stability and political neutrality. “Startupticker” also registered a particularly large number of start-ups in the Basel region.

Startupticker – the news portal for company founders

Startupticker is a news platform that focuses on the Swiss startup scene. The focus is on milestones from start-ups, investors and support programs. It is a national platform that reports from all language regions. Around half of Startupticker is financed by Innosuisse, the federal innovation office. There are also various sponsorship contributions from around 50 different organizations.

Other figures show that founding a start-up requires not only commitment but also tolerance for frustration. “Most people fail at the first attempt,” says Anja Nieveler. She advises startups at the “Impact Hub” in Basel.

Only about 10 percent are successful on the first try, according to Nieveler. Not infrequently, however, these innovative people would dare to start a second time and then be successful: “They have drive, ideas and can work on many things at the same time.”

What is a startup

Although the term startup has gained in importance in recent years, it is not clearly defined. «To start up» means to found something or to set it in motion. Startups are companies that come up with a new business idea that has potential. Startups often operate in young or non-existent markets. You therefore have to set up a functioning system and cannot fit into an already existing one. A new shop can therefore be a startup, but it is usually not.

Stefan Kyora also observes that many startups fail. However, he does not see the situation as dramatically as Nieveler. The fact that different numbers are circulating is, among other things, an expression of the fact that the term startup is not clearly defined and can therefore be interpreted differently, he says.

Fight cancer, save oceans

People who found a startup often have more than just their wallets in mind. Examples are “Tide Ocean” and “Mycrobez”. The latter turns mushrooms into a Styrofoam-like material, which can be used for packaging, for example. If the packaging ends up in the sea, it dissolves instead of polluting the environment. At the moment, however, many manual steps are still required and “Mycrobez” is in the process of automating the process.

The variety of startups

“Tide Ocean” is one step further. The Basel-based company collects single-use plastic that ends up as garbage in the sea and processes it into a new material. The company has already developed a mechanical recycling process, which it is now using.

We genetically modify living bacteria so that they grow specifically in tumors and fight the cancer there directly.

A new cancer drug that the startup “T3 Pharma” is working on is just emerging. “We genetically modify living bacteria so that they grow specifically in tumors,” says Simon Ittig. In the cancer cells, the bacteria are supposed to attack the tumor and thus heal the sick.

It is not unusual for start-ups to be concentrated in one region, such as in Basel, says Basel Area boss Christof Klöpper. “First of all, good examples are needed.” If a start-up were to settle down, others would often join them – not infrequently those who are active in a similar area.