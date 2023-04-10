A dummy iPhone 15 Pro surfaced in a video shared today on the Chinese version of TikTok, giving us a closer look at the device’s design.

The main hardware features confirmed by this model include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port and a titanium frame.

The video doesn’t reveal anything new beyond the rumors we’ve talked about in the past, but it does deliver a 3D vision of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the device looks similar to the iPhone 14 Pro, with the most notable differences being an elongated volume button and what is supposed to be an Action button that replaces the Ring/Silent toggle.

Il dummy model it’s likely based on leaked CADs from iPhone case makers. It’s unclear if the rear camera bump or other aspects of the dummy iPhone are perfectly scaled, or if a physical SIM card slot will remain in some countries as shown in the video, after being removed from all iPhone 14 models in the US. United States last year. It’s also possible that the final design of the buttons and other parts has more detail than this basic mold reveals.

All four iPhone 15 models are expected to adopt USB-C, but the Pro models could support USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 for faster data transfer speeds than standard models. All four models are also expected to feature Dynamic Island, which is currently limited to iPhone 14 Pro models.

