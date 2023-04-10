We recently looked at how to move games to SSD on PS5, but that’s not all. This possibility is obviously also on PC, for most of the services.

In this guide we will deal specifically with Ubisoft Connect, the popular proprietary platform of the French software house. The client in question allows you to move the games from one unit to another of our PC without any particular problems. All we have to do is locate the folder where the game was downloaded and installed: to do this, simply open the app on the PC, go to the Games tab and choose the one you want without starting it.

At the title screen choose Property and scroll to local files. From here, click on Open folder And that’s it.

Now, keep the window aside File Explorerma you will need to close the Ubisoft Connect app (make sure you did it from the notification area near the clock in the lower right as well).

Now back to the game files, go to the root of the folder and move it integrally via command Cut e Paste (it is essential that you remove it from its original position). Once the transfer is complete, reopen Ubisoft Connect and go back to the game tab, from which it will no longer be possible to start it, but you will find a new entry that reads Search installed game. Localized, let the client fix it completely. You can now resume playing as usual.

If you’re interested in knowing how to do it on other platforms, here’s how to move games to SSD on Steam and Epic.