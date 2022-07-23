Home Health iPhone battery capacity comparison table and query
iPhone battery capacity comparison table and query

iPhone battery capacity comparison table and query

Apple’s official website can never find iPhone battery capacity comparison information, but every year the new iPhone battery capacity changes will affect battery life. promote. When purchasing an iPhone, you can first compare and inquire about the battery capacity of the iPhone in this article to understand the battery capacity of previous generations of iPhones, so as to avoid finding that the battery life is insufficient after purchase.

Through this iPhone battery capacity comparison table query, it can be found that the battery capacity of the new iPhone may be smaller than that of Android, but the battery life is relatively higher than that of competitors. The optimized integration of software and hardware can achieve a small battery life and high battery life.

Even though the battery capacity (mAh) of the iPhone 13 Pro looks smaller than the base iPhone 13 model, the battery life of the iPhone 13 Pro is an hour longer than the iPhone 13, because Apple will additionally optimize for the Pro model, even if the battery capacity depends on It seems to be relatively small, but the internal battery optimization will be better. For the iPhone SE model, don’t expect high endurance performance.

iPhone battery capacity query

iPhone 13 Pro Max battery capacity

4352 mAh – 16.75 Wh

iPhone 13 Pro battery capacity

3095 mAh – 11.97 Wh

iPhone 13 battery capacity

3227 mAh – 12.41 Wh

iPhone 13 mini battery capacity

2406 mAh – 9.57 Wh

iPhone 12 Pro battery capacity

2815 mAh – 10.78 Wh

iPhone 12 battery capacity

2815 mAh – 10.78 Wh

iPhone 12 mini battery capacity

2227 mAh – 8.57 Wh

iPhone 11 Pro Max battery capacity

3969 mAh – 15.04 Wh

iPhone 11 Pro battery capacity

3046 mAh – 11.67 Wh

iPhone 11 battery capacity

3110 mAh – 11.91 Wh

iPhone XR battery capacity

2942 mAh – 11.24 Wh

iPhone XS Max battery capacity

3174 mAh – 12.08 Wh

iPhone XS battery capacity

2658 mAh – 10.13 Wh

iPhone X battery capacity

2716 mAh – 10.35 Wh

iPhone 8 Plus battery capacity

2691 mAh – 10.28 Wh

iPhone 8 battery capacity

1821 mAh – 6.96 Wh

iPhone 7 Plus battery capacity

2900 mAh – 11.10 Wh

iPhone 7 battery capacity

1960 mAh – 7.45 Wh

iPhone SE 3 battery capacity

2018 mAh – 7.82 Wh

iPhone SE 2 battery capacity

1821 mAh – 6.96 Wh

iPhone SE battery capacity

1624 mAh – 6.21 Wh

iPhone 6s Plus battery capacity

2750 mAh – 10.45 Wh

iPhone 6s battery capacity

1715 mAh – 6.55 Wh

iPhone 6 Plus battery capacity

2915 mAh – 11.1 Wh

iPhone 6 battery capacity

1810 mAh – 6.91 Wh

iPhone 5c battery capacity

1510 mAh – 5.73 kWh

iPhone 5s battery capacity

1560 mAh – 5.92 Wh

iPhone 5 battery capacity

1440 mAh – 5.45 Wh

iPhone 4 battery capacity

1420 mAh – 5.25 Wh

iPhone 3GS battery capacity

1219 mAh – 4.51 Wh

iPhone 3G battery capacity

1150 mAh – 4.12 Wh

iPhone 2G battery capacity

1400 mAh – 5.18 Wh

After reading the above iPhone battery capacity query comparison table, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the first model with a breakthrough of 4,000mAh, and the battery life has reached nearly 10 hours, becoming the model with the highest battery life in history. You can find out through the following articles:

How big is the iPhone’s memory?Organize the RAM of all iPhone configurations for easy query

Reference source: theiphonewiki

