Apple’s official website can never find iPhone battery capacity comparison information, but every year the new iPhone battery capacity changes will affect battery life. promote. When purchasing an iPhone, you can first compare and inquire about the battery capacity of the iPhone in this article to understand the battery capacity of previous generations of iPhones, so as to avoid finding that the battery life is insufficient after purchase.

Through this iPhone battery capacity comparison table query, it can be found that the battery capacity of the new iPhone may be smaller than that of Android, but the battery life is relatively higher than that of competitors. The optimized integration of software and hardware can achieve a small battery life and high battery life.

Even though the battery capacity (mAh) of the iPhone 13 Pro looks smaller than the base iPhone 13 model, the battery life of the iPhone 13 Pro is an hour longer than the iPhone 13, because Apple will additionally optimize for the Pro model, even if the battery capacity depends on It seems to be relatively small, but the internal battery optimization will be better. For the iPhone SE model, don’t expect high endurance performance.

iPhone battery capacity query

iPhone 13 Pro Max battery capacity 4352 mAh – 16.75 Wh iPhone 13 Pro battery capacity 3095 mAh – 11.97 Wh iPhone 13 battery capacity 3227 mAh – 12.41 Wh iPhone 13 mini battery capacity 2406 mAh – 9.57 Wh iPhone 12 Pro Max battery capacity 3687 mAh – 14.13 Wh iPhone 12 Pro battery capacity 2815 mAh – 10.78 Wh iPhone 12 battery capacity 2815 mAh – 10.78 Wh iPhone 12 mini battery capacity 2227 mAh – 8.57 Wh iPhone 11 Pro Max battery capacity 3969 mAh – 15.04 Wh iPhone 11 Pro battery capacity 3046 mAh – 11.67 Wh iPhone 11 battery capacity 3110 mAh – 11.91 Wh iPhone XR battery capacity 2942 mAh – 11.24 Wh iPhone XS Max battery capacity 3174 mAh – 12.08 Wh iPhone XS battery capacity 2658 mAh – 10.13 Wh iPhone X battery capacity 2716 mAh – 10.35 Wh iPhone 8 Plus battery capacity 2691 mAh – 10.28 Wh iPhone 8 battery capacity 1821 mAh – 6.96 Wh iPhone 7 Plus battery capacity 2900 mAh – 11.10 Wh iPhone 7 battery capacity 1960 mAh – 7.45 Wh iPhone SE 3 battery capacity 2018 mAh – 7.82 Wh iPhone SE 2 battery capacity 1821 mAh – 6.96 Wh iPhone SE battery capacity 1624 mAh – 6.21 Wh iPhone 6s Plus battery capacity 2750 mAh – 10.45 Wh iPhone 6s battery capacity 1715 mAh – 6.55 Wh iPhone 6 Plus battery capacity 2915 mAh – 11.1 Wh iPhone 6 battery capacity 1810 mAh – 6.91 Wh iPhone 5c battery capacity 1510 mAh – 5.73 kWh iPhone 5s battery capacity 1560 mAh – 5.92 Wh iPhone 5 battery capacity 1440 mAh – 5.45 Wh iPhone 4s battery capacity 1432 mAh – 5.3 Wh iPhone 4 battery capacity 1420 mAh – 5.25 Wh iPhone 3GS battery capacity 1219 mAh – 4.51 Wh iPhone 3G battery capacity 1150 mAh – 4.12 Wh iPhone 2G battery capacity 1400 mAh – 5.18 Wh

After reading the above iPhone battery capacity query comparison table, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the first model with a breakthrough of 4,000mAh, and the battery life has reached nearly 10 hours, becoming the model with the highest battery life in history. You can find out through the following articles:

