China News Service, Chengdu, July 22 (Reporter He Shaoqing) The reporter learned from a press conference on Chengdu’s epidemic prevention and control work on the 22nd that as of 14:00 on the 22nd, Chengdu has tracked and managed 7,688 close contacts and 15,554 close contacts. , all have implemented isolation and observation measures. All control personnel conduct nucleic acid testing as required. Chengdu has 34 high-risk areas and 37 medium-risk areas.

As of 14:00 on the 22nd, Chengdu has reported a total of 46 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia and 15 asymptomatic infections. From 0 to 14:00 on July 22, 3 new local confirmed cases and 2 local asymptomatic infections were added in Chengdu, all of which were found in close contacts under isolation and control.

The basic situation of the new cases is as follows:

Case 57: Living in China Power Construction Yuncufang Community in Longquanyi District, a close contact of Case 49, diagnosed as a local asymptomatic infection.

Case 58: Living in Liming Community, Longquanyi District, a close contact of Case 49, diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 59: Living in Lantian Community, Longquanyi District, a close contact of Case 49, diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

Case 60: Living in Wuxing Jiayuan Community, Longquanyi District, a close contact of Case 49, diagnosed as a local asymptomatic infection.

Case 61: Lives in the E1 area of ​​Yihe Xincheng Community, Longquanyi District, is a close contact of case 49, and is diagnosed as a local confirmed case.

At present, all cases are being treated in isolation in Chengdu Public Health Clinical Medical Center, and their condition is stable.

At the same time, Chengdu has organized multiple rounds of nucleic acid testing for all employees in designated areas. Since July 15, a total of 46.8551 million nucleic acid tests have been carried out in Chengdu, covering 19.2888 million people. Chengdu will continue to carry out nucleic acid testing for all employees in designated areas in accordance with the requirements of epidemic prevention and control. At the same time, Chengdu will continue to implement the free mixed-check policy for all nucleic acid testing points.

According to the risk area management and unblocking standards, and after the judgment of the disease prevention and control department, starting from 0:00 on the 22nd, Buildings 14-15 of Jindong Garden in Jinjiang District, Chengdu, Buildings 1-2 of Baihua Apartment in Wuhou District, and Luhu Eco-city in Tianfu New District Building 1 of Lanyuxi’an has been reduced from high-risk area to medium-risk area; Buildings 1-13 of Jindong Garden, No. 15, Section 4, Renmin South Road, Wuhou District, 2-3, 5- of Lanyuxi’an, Luhu Eco-city, Tianfu New District 9 buildings were reduced from medium risk area to low risk area.

Yang Xiaoguang, deputy secretary-general of the Chengdu Municipal Government and director of the Municipal Health and Health Commission, said that due to the stronger and faster spread of the virus this time, it is more difficult to prevent and control. Citizens and friends need to continue to maintain a high degree of vigilance and implement the first responsible person for health. Responsibility, do a good job of prevention and control, strictly abide by the requirements of prevention and control, and continue to cooperate with medical personnel, public security police, community workers, etc. to perform epidemic prevention and control responsibilities; Chengdu will also continue to adhere to the implementation of prevention and control measures without slack, help each other, and be scientific and precise Effectively promote the prevention and control work. (Finish)