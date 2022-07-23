Home Business Sansone (iBanFirst): ‘The anti-spread shield will be a perfect black box’
Business

Sansone (iBanFirst): ‘The anti-spread shield will be a perfect black box’

by admin
Sansone (iBanFirst): ‘The anti-spread shield will be a perfect black box’

Yesterday, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points to 0% for the first time in 11 years. As expected, the ECB also unveiled its anti-fragmentation tool, namely the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI).

The criteria for the ICC are basically four: 1) compliance with EU tax rules. The beneficiary must not be in excessive deficit procedure, for example; 2) absence of serious macroeconomic imbalances; 3) the government’s trajectory must be sustainable; and 4) sound and sustainable macroeconomic policies. It is very likely that Italy will not meet these criteria when the general elections are held in September / October.

“The rate hike pace will be unpredictable in the coming months and this will lead to an increase in volatility on the financial markets – comments Michele Sansone, Country Manager of iBanFirst -. The anti-spread shield will be a perfect black box because the ECB will decide when to apply it, if to use it and how. The following rules only serve to allay any potential legal challenge from the German Constitutional Court ”.

See also  N26, Bank of Italy stop to new customers and cryptocurrencies: "Deficiencies in anti-money laundering"

You may also like

The ECB raises rates, here’s how the mortgage...

Degree redemption for retirement, how do tax deductions...

iPhone 14 mass production is imminent, Foxconn reappears...

The first trucks with the pieces of the...

If you refuse to accept it and be...

Federer loses on the stock market. From the...

Ex Ilva cuts emissions: “Environmental works fully operational”

Announcement of Qianhai Kaiyuan Fund Management Co., Ltd....

Never so many properties at auction. Boom in...

It is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy