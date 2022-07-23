Home World Usa, in Kentucky a judge blocks the law that prohibits abortion
World

Usa, in Kentucky a judge blocks the law that prohibits abortion

by admin
Usa, in Kentucky a judge blocks the law that prohibits abortion

A Kentucky judge has issued an injunction that effectively allows for voluntary termination of pregnancy pending a ruling in the appeals process against the federal authorities’ decision to ban abortion. The ruling states that there is “a substantial likelihood” that the new abortion law violates the rights to privacy and self-determination protected by the constitution.

It all started on June 30 when Judge Mitch Perry accepted the request made by two Louisville clinics, the Emw Women’s Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood, who had asked to be allowed to continue abortions and had temporarily suspended the ban.

America rises up against the ban on abortion

Francesco Semprini

Today’s injunction extends the window of time in which abortions can continue to be practiced at least until the outcome of the process is known. Kentucky enacted an abortion ban as soon as the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal the protection of this right in the United States was made public. It was one of the nine states that already had an abortion ban in place at the time the Supreme Court ruling was pronounced, which then came into effect on June 24.

On June 27, another Louisiana judge suspended the state’s abortion ban and the next day a Texas judge did the same.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican running for governor, said he was very disappointed with the ruling and has already announced that he will appeal to the state appeals court.

Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, accused the anti-abortion law as “extremist”, stressing that there are no exceptions even in the case of rape or incest.

See also  7.5 magnitude earthquake in northern Peru

Following the Supreme Court ruling, about half of US states are expected to enforce the ban on termination of pregnancy.

A doctor at one of the abortion clinics in Kentucky heard by Judge Perry said that according to statistics, a pregnancy can be even more dangerous to a mother’s health than an abortion.

In the ruling, the judge stated that the ban on activation is “a disputedly unconstitutional delegation of authority”, as it depended on another “court” namely the Supreme Court of the United States.

You may also like

Physicists have created a strange phase of matter...

Yann disappeared in Cairo, the family out of...

The epidemic in Japan is urgent, and the...

Monkeypox, WHO declares global health emergency

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary was infected with the...

Highest level alert! WHO: Monkeypox outbreak constitutes a...

Monkeypox: WHO declares global emergency

[Let’s put this photo on file]There is no...

Ukraine, Russian missiles on the port of Odessa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy