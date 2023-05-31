iPhone will now always tell us the truth: a crazy App that will save our money from mistakes | Just a photo before proceeding

What are the most valid methods to recognize a counterfeit item? You don’t necessarily have to be an expert, there’s a useful app for just that.

To patent the app that has become famous in a very short time is the company Alitheon. But how will it work?

Artificial Intelligence has made great strides in recent years. Its use in everyday life is increasingly widespread and spans the various areas of people’s lives. The latest news concerning the use of AI is the famous app FeaturePrint.

But what is it for? Thanks to this app, valid in particular for iPhones, it will be possible to recognize counterfeit products through the use of the camera.

This ingenious gimmick was born from the need to fight the black market which causes incalculable losses every year. In this way it will always be possible to know if the accessories or clothing items we are buying are originals or copies.

Feature Print: the app that recognizes counterfeit products

Developed by the Alitheon company, the famous app that promises to quickly track down fake products has become a real must have, especially for those who usually buy online. As we explained previously, the technology behind the app that allows you to distinguish the original from the fake is due to the use of Artificial Intelligence. Operation is simple and intuitive, you just need access to the camera of your smartphone to carry out a quick authenticity check. However, the developers wanted to create an app that spanned various fields, and they succeeded. In fact, not only is he able to find copies of accessories and clothing, but also to recognize the authenticity of particular drugs. This is because, as we know, when it comes to buying any product, the scam is always around the corner. And this certainly does not spare the world of drugs which can have a high cost and which are often at the center of particular organized scams.

How to find the fake product in a few simple steps

Once we understand the potential of the app that is making the rounds on the web, let us now try to understand how to use it and especially, How does the originality check take place? of the analyzed product. First, as stated earlier, the first step will be to access the Feature Print app e authorize using the camera. After that it will be necessary to frame the product in question and take a photo with your iPhone. The photo will then be taken in charge and the analysis procedure of every detail to return a diagnosis that certifies the authenticity or otherwise of the product in a relatively short time. In conclusion, this app really looks like the best way to have more security before making online purchases and, above all, a practical and versatile diversion to break down the black market.

