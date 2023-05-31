Draw the appearance of an aerospace power——Write on the occasion of the successful launch of the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft_Guangming.org

Xinhua News Agency, Jiuquan, May 30th Topic: Draw the appearance of a space power——Write on the occasion of the successful launch of the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft

Xinhua News Agency reporter

On the Gobi Desert in May, camel thorns and Populus euphratica are green.

China‘s manned spaceflight project, which has gone through 31 springs and autumns, ushered in a manned spacecraft launch mission for the first time in May when the grass grows and the birds fly.

At 9:31 on May 30th, three astronauts, Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu, and Gui Haichao, boarded the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft and were lifted by the Long March 2F carrier rocket from Dongfeng Aerospace City. Lift off and start a space journey of about 5 months.

This is the first manned flight mission after the completion of the Chinese space station, and the “twice a year” of the Shenzhou spacecraft has become the norm.

China is taking another big step towards becoming a space power.

Looking up at the galaxy coloring nine days

In the early morning of the 30th, in front of Wentian Pavilion in Dongfeng Aerospace City, red flags were displayed at the expedition ceremony, and thousands of people sang “Singing the Motherland” together.

In the 11 expeditions, the astronauts set off from here. Dreams never change; innovation never stops.

Today, China already has a complete near-Earth manned space station and a manned space-to-earth round-trip transportation system. Aerospace science and technology such as rocket technology, spacecraft technology, rendezvous and docking technology, and extravehicular spacesuit development technology have continuously made new breakthroughs. To lay a solid foundation for becoming a space power.

The Long March 2F launch vehicle, which undertakes the launch mission of the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft, is the only manned launch vehicle currently in service in my country, with a 100% launch success rate, and is known as the “Shenzhou Arrow”.

For a long time, the pace of rocket optimization and improvement has never stopped.

“This time there are 20 technical status changes. These improvements continue to improve the reliability of the rocket and improve the level of product autonomy and controllability.” Liu Feng, deputy chief designer of the Long March 2F launch vehicle, said that the development team also used digitization, information The rocket is empowered by means of modernization, and “smart” changes are introduced for data interpretation, realizing real-time intercommunication between the front and back of the test data of the Long March 2F launch vehicle.

As the first manned spacecraft in the application and development stage of my country’s space station, the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft has completed hundreds of verifications such as device changes and reliability improvements.

When the Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft was launched, the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft was on standby for emergency rescue. Gao Xu, the overall chief designer of the manned spacecraft system of the Fifth Academy of Aerospace Science and Technology Group, said that the spacecraft system already has the capability of emergency launch for 8.5 days. If the spacecraft performing the mission encounters an emergency, the standby spacecraft can quickly take over the work.

In order to better meet the needs of astronauts staying in orbit for a long time, the support of the Shenzhou 16 manned mission has also been optimized and improved. The types of food have been increased to more than 150, and the combination of food has been optimized, and some personalized food has been prepared according to the astronauts’ personal eating habits.

“The Shenzhou 16 spacecraft is equipped with a plant cultivation device, which can provide a small amount of fresh vegetables and fruits for the flight crew in space.” Huang Weifen, chief designer of the astronaut system of the manned spaceflight project, said that for the Shenzhou 16 crew According to the characteristics and requirements, medical experts have optimized the frequency of medical examinations for astronauts, and formulated exercise programs and medical insurance programs for astronauts during their orbit.

On May 28, less than 48 hours before the launch, the Shenzhou 16 manned flight mission conducted the last joint training of the whole region and the airtightness check of the whole system.

In the early morning two days later, the three astronauts were full of pride and set off calmly.

New journey, new mission. At this time, it has been nearly 20 years since my country’s first manned space flight was successfully completed.

Aerospace sowing flowers everywhere

Zhao Mengyi, a college student born in 2002, took leave of absence from school and returned to Dongfeng Aerospace City from Shanghai to see off the astronauts. Born and raised in Dongfeng Aerospace City, Zhao Mengyi majored in aerospace engineering.

Ten years ago, Wang Yaping, a female astronaut on the Shenzhou 10 crew, taught elementary and middle school students all over the country the characteristics of the motion of objects under weightlessness and the surface tension of liquids in space, completing the first space lecture.

Zhao Mengyi was a primary school student who had listened to space lectures back then. The seeds sown by the astronauts have now blossomed into splendid flowers.

In the Shenzhou 16 crew, astronaut Zhu Yangzhu was an associate professor at the University of Aerospace Engineering of the Strategic Support Force, and astronaut Gui Haichao was a doctoral supervisor at Beihang University.

This time, what kind of classroom experience they will bring to teenagers has attracted attention online.

As one of the scientific and technological projects with the most complex system, the most intensive technology and the most active innovation, China‘s manned spaceflight project has driven the rapid development of raw materials, microelectronics, machinery manufacturing, chemical industry, metallurgy, textiles, communications and other fields, and promoted the overall level of my country’s scientific and technological level. promote. Wearable smart protective airbags and small rockets for artificial rain enhancement and hail prevention transformed from aerospace technology have been widely used in daily life.

In Liuzhou, Guangxi, 12 Bauhinia seedlings that underwent mutation breeding through space travel are growing vigorously.

More importantly, the spirit of manned spaceflight has taken root in the hearts of children.

“This is the most important experience in my life.” After watching the rocket disappear into the sky, Guo Meichen, a senior student at Beijing No. 57 Middle School, shared the launch video with her good friends.

“I didn’t expect that there are so many uncles and aunts here to contribute to the country.” Damo and Gobi shocked Guo Meichen a lot.

During the in-orbit operation of the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft, nearly a thousand scientific research and applications will be carried out in four professional fields including space life science and human body research, microgravity physical science, space astronomy and earth science, new space technology and application Projects to carry out large-scale space science experiments and technology experiments.

The Shenzhou 16 manned flight mission is also the flight mission with the most on-orbit actual (test) projects among the previous missions.

Lin Xiqiang, spokesperson of China Manned Space Engineering and deputy director of the China Manned Space Engineering Office, said: “We will publicly release the announcement and guidelines for the application and development of manned space station engineering science and application projects to the public in the near future, and continue to carry out project collection work. , continue to expand the scope of project solicitation, and strive to realize the full-load operation of space station application resources as soon as possible, and continue to produce high-level application results.”

This means that more people have more opportunities to participate in China‘s manned spaceflight projects. Spaceflight is no longer an unattainable look up, but a participation within reach.

The future can be expected from the collection of talented people

In the continuous high-density and high-intensity launch missions, the seven major systems of China‘s manned spaceflight project are gathered at the launch site. The personnel and equipment of each system are on standby for a long time. requirements. Astronauts, scientists, fuel fillers… everyone needs to perform their duties and fulfill their duties.

A team of aerospace talents with excellent comprehensive quality, strong professional skills and vigorous youth has grown up. Every time it is launched, all the talents gather on the Gobi Desert.

“Compared with the previous crews, the characteristics of the Shenzhou 16 crews can be summed up by the three words ‘full’, ‘new’ and ‘more’.” Lin Xiqiang introduced, one is “full”, which for the first time includes “space pilot, There are three types of astronauts: aerospace flight engineer and payload expert; the second is “new”, the third batch of astronauts performed the mission for the first time, and it is also the first spaceflight of my country’s aerospace flight engineer and payload expert; the third is “multiple”, Jinghai Peng became the first Chinese astronaut to fly four times, and is the Chinese astronaut who has flown the most times so far.

Since the flight crew of Shenzhou 16 was confirmed in June 2022, the three astronauts have comprehensively carried out intensive training and preparation for more than 200 tasks in 8 categories, covering aspects such as mind, body, psychology, knowledge reserve and skills.

In order to form a talent echelon, the selection of the fourth batch of reserve astronauts has been fully launched in 2022. It is planned to select 12 to 14 reserve astronauts, including space pilots, spaceflight engineers and payload experts. Select load specialists.

As of March 2023, more than 100 candidates have entered the re-election. Among them, space pilots are active pilots of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and aerospace flight engineers and payload experts are mainly from industrial departments and colleges and universities. There are more than 10 candidates from Hong Kong and Macau, China, entering the re-election.

It is not only the “newcomers” in the astronaut team. Spaceship system, rocket system, launch site system, landing site system… a group of “post-80s”, “post-90s” and even “post-00s” have taken on important responsibilities, and have grown into No. 0 commanders and system managers in the booming career. Teachers, medical supervision and insurance experts and senior technicians.

At the press conference of the Shenzhou 16 manned mission, Lin Xiqiang announced that it is planned to realize the first Chinese landing on the moon by 2030. This is another oath made by Chinese astronauts in the process of exploring space. (Reporters Li Guoli, Li Yun, Huang Yichen, Guo Mingzhi)

