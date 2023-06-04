Iron, the 10 foods that contain the most

Make ferro to our body is of fundamental importance for its sustenance and well-being.

This element guarantees the correct distribution of theoxygen which is highly indispensable for the efficient performance of vital functions. In fact, thanks to iron, the synthesis ofhemoglobin and of myoglobin. The first is a protein that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Instead, myoglobin ensures its supply to the muscles.

Symptoms of iron deficiency

When you are deficient in this element, you perceive it increased tiredness, headaches and irritability. Other symptoms that outline its deficiency I’m there hair loss, stomach upset and heavy menstruation for women. When this deficiency becomes chronic it can lead to anemia which leads to the risky reduction of red blood cells. The daily requirement of iron for men it is about 10mg while for women it is higher and amounts to 18mg.

Foods that contain iron

Iron is supplied daily through a healthy and balanced diet. This mineral is absorbed more easily when combined with vitamin C. That’s why it can be a good habit to squeeze a little lemon juice on foods that contain this mineral. There are some in particular that have a greater quantity and that should never be missing from our table.

Let’s find out together what these particular foods are: