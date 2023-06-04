Iron, the 10 foods that contain the most

Make ferro to our body is of fundamental importance for its sustenance and well-being.
This element guarantees the correct distribution of theoxygen which is highly indispensable for the efficient performance of vital functions. In fact, thanks to iron, the synthesis ofhemoglobin and of myoglobin. The first is a protein that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Instead, myoglobin ensures its supply to the muscles.
Symptoms of iron deficiency
When you are deficient in this element, you perceive it increased tiredness, headaches and irritability. Other symptoms that outline its deficiency I’m there hair loss, stomach upset and heavy menstruation for women. When this deficiency becomes chronic it can lead to anemia which leads to the risky reduction of red blood cells. The daily requirement of iron for men it is about 10mg while for women it is higher and amounts to 18mg.
Foods that contain iron
Iron is supplied daily through a healthy and balanced diet. This mineral is absorbed more easily when combined with vitamin C. That’s why it can be a good habit to squeeze a little lemon juice on foods that contain this mineral. There are some in particular that have a greater quantity and that should never be missing from our table.
Let’s find out together what these particular foods are:
- horsemeat: provides the body with about 3.9 mg of iron per 100 grams. It is recommended by nutritionists during convalescence periods and for children;
- pork liver: food recommended especially for women during the menstrual cycle because it is a source of precious vitamins that counteract the sense of exhaustion and tiredness;
- dried fruit: consume 30 grams of almonds or pistachios a day as a hunger breaker or afternoon snack, it is a source of energy thanks also to the minerals contained primarily zinc and magnesium;
- seafood: source of vitamins, strengthen the immune system. In particular, mussels contain about 5.8 mg of iron in every 100 grams;
- leafy greens: rocket and spinach in particular contain mineral salts such as iron, calcium, magnesium which are indispensable above all during the periods of seasonal change in which one feels more tired and asthenia. They also perform a detoxifying action for the intestine. They regulate its activity by helping it to expel waste and toxins;
- dark chocolate: the bitter cocoa contained in it provides about 17.4 iron per 100 grams. Source of magnesium, it’s a panacea for the mood;
- legumes: a portion of about 30 grams of lentils, chickpeas, red beans is an excellent source of this mineral. Indeed they constitute an excellent vegetable stash of iron. They also provide vitamins, zinc, magnesium and calcium;
- blue fish: sardines hold the record, the consumption of which is recommended at least two or three times a week;
- cereals: wheat germ, oats, buckwheat, rye have a precious amount of them. The ideal would be to consume them for breakfast to fill up with energy useful for the whole day;
- egg: each egg contains about 1.5 mg of iron. In particular the yolk it has a good quantity that is easily assimilated by our body.