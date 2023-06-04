Home » Famous Ghost Catch Game “Midnight Ghost Hunt” Limited Free Download Permanent Access – Mr. Crazy
by admin
The Epic Games Store announced that from now until 23:00 on June 8, the ghost hunting game “Midnight Ghost Hunt” is free to receive. Players can permanently save the game after logging in to their account during the event period. This game Received a lot of good reviews and recommendations, hurry up and grab the opportunity!

“Midnight Ghost Hunt” is a multiplayer ghost hunting game developed by Vaulted Sky Games and promoted by Coffee Stain Publishing. Players can choose between ghosts and hunters, and engage in online 4v4 team battles.

During the game battle, hunters can first hunt down ghosts through spectrometers, radars, pathfinders, traps and sensors. People who play ghosts can only try to hide or pass through walls to avoid hunters.

When the time enters 12 o’clock, the game will turn the ghost into a powerful evil spirit, reverse and kill the hunter. At this time, the hunter must escape from the checkpoint. These unique ghost-catching methods also made the game popular and recommended by players immediately after it was launched.

In particular, “Midnight Ghost Hunt” is currently considered an early access version, which can boast platform games in the Epic Games Store and Steam versions. The development team will also add more maps, equipment, skills, game modes and appearances to the trial version in the future. If you are interested, hurry up and download the collection.

How to Download EPIC’s Limited-Time Free Midnight Ghost Hunt

If you want to get “Midnight Ghost Hunt” from the EPIC Games platform for free, you can claim it through the following steps before 11:00 p.m. on June 8:

  1. First register an Epic account and enable “Epic two-factor authentication”.
  2. Open the “Midnight Ghost Hunt” free claim event URL (link at the end of the article), and press “Get” or “Get”.
  3. On the final checkout page, first confirm that “Midnight Ghost Hunt” is free for 0 yuan, and then you can directly click “Place an order”.
  4. Once you see the “Thank you for your purchase” page, you will have permanent access to the Midnight Ghost Hunt game! And the game will also be permanently stored in the EPIC account, and the game can be downloaded directly through the computer at any time.
Finally, I would like to remind you that the “Midnight Ghost Hunt” presented by EPIC Games only supports the PC version and can only be used on Windows systems. Currently, as for Mac computers, you may need to use BootCamp to run.

EPIC’s limited-time free “Midnight Ghost Hunt” event URL (click me to claim)

