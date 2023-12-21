Is a vegan diet bad for your health? The nutritionist’s response finally reveals the truth

The Rise of Veganism: Is It Good for Your Health?

Being vegetarian or vegan is now becoming an increasingly popular lifestyle. But is being vegan really good for your health? Vegans and vegetarians, what are the differences between them? These are two types of nutrition that appear similar, but with important differences worth mentioning.

Vegetarians do not eat meat, either from animals that live on land or in the sea. Therefore, cattle, pigs, sheep, birds, fish, crustaceans, and molluscs are totally banned. On the other hand, vegans reject all foods of animal origin, including their derivatives. This means that they also don’t eat eggs, cheese, honey, and other animal products. Both vegetarians and vegans also avoid using cosmetics and clothing containing animal ingredients or that have been tested on animals. Vegans don’t even use silk, goose down, or wool.

But is the vegan diet really healthy? What does the scientific literature say about it? The nutritionist tries to clarify and explain if the vegan diet really does good or bad for the health of those who practice it. The vegan diet is approved, but it must be well balanced and planned, with the necessary supplements that are fundamental and indispensable for everyone’s health. The nutritionist states that there are no health risks with a well-planned vegan diet and that it brings benefits for the well-being of the body and mind.

The nutritionist also addresses the question of whether the vegan diet is better than an omnivorous one. He explains that if compared to a diet where meat is consumed in large quantities, there are high health risks. If compared to a Mediterranean diet, which is based on foods of plant origin and few of animal origin, the vegan diet is already a health benefit. The secret, according to the nutritionist, is to respect the classic Mediterranean diet, which is on par with a vegan diet in terms of benefits.

Less meat consumption is important, focusing on legumes, vegetables, and fruit. From a scientific point of view, the vegan diet has been approved and is considered beneficial for the body’s health. So, the rise of veganism does seem to be a positive trend for those who choose to adopt this lifestyle.

