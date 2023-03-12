Coffee is among the most widespread and loved drinks in Italy but also in the world. However, we can divide the people who love it with sugar and those who prefer it love. However, many wonder if actually taking bitter coffee is good or bad. So let’s see if taking it bitter could harm your health or not.

Is drinking bitter coffee bad for you? The truth leaves you speechless

Putting aside preferences, bitter coffee can actually bring so many benefits to our body. In fact, it has many beneficial properties for our health, which are lost when we decide to add sugar. Therefore, it is not only the taste that changes but also the benefits.

Coffee is a source of energy, thanks to the caffeine contained in it, it is in fact, a alkaloid that gives strength. Precisely for this reason, it is used above all in the morning to wake up. However, if we sweeten it, its energy effect decreases, since sugar increases insulin levels which lead to tiredness and drowsiness. Even if you try to help your digestion you can drink the bitter one.

In fact, several studies have explained that the loved one facilitates digestive processes since it raises the levels of gastric acid secretion. It is also excellent for migraine sufferers, thanks to its vasoconstrictive properties in terms of the brain.

Furthermore, as we can well understand, it also has fewer calories than the sugary one. So if you consume a lot of coffee a day, it is better to prefer it bitter since it has only 3 calories compared to the 10 of the one with sugar. Finally, by not adding sugar, it will stay hot much longer than the other. We can therefore say that bitter coffee, in the right quantities, does not hurt, but is very beneficial for our body and for our health.