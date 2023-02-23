The traditional “grandmother’s” remedies, often the prerogative of a cultural compendium that has its roots in national and regional folklore, do not always correspond to real and verified beneficial realities, but are somehow “justifiable” precisely because they are part of popular traditions and they belong to very different contexts from the purely “scientific” ones that perhaps make up our normality, even if remedies such as drinking lemon water have “survived” in the collective imagination in an effective sense.

Is drinking lemon water good for health? The truth is shocking

But is water and lemon a mix that is actually useful for health? Although it may seem strange, it is actually true, especially if drunk early in the morning, before breakfast-related digestion, but also after eating as a full stomach helps us digest and also promotes the production of bile in the liver.

The function is also detoxifying and deacidifying, moreover a positive contribution has actually been proven from the point of view of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and diuretic properties, due to the citric acid which is contained in the lemon.

Even from the point of view of its thirst-quenching capacity, there is nothing better than water with the addition of a few drops of lemon, thus constituting the best solution for the traditional drinking solution.

For athletes, water and lemon is equally useful as it helps restore the mineral salts lost through sweating and helps restore the level of electrolytes, furthermore beneficial functions have also been found from the point of view of the prevention of other diseases such as stones kidney.

In short, an incredibly ductile and of great importance substance, you just have to be careful not to exaggerate with the amount of lemon added as citric acid, if in large quantities, can cause an irritating reaction to the stomach and can also irritate tooth enamel.