Many people wonder if aloe vera can be eaten. The good news is that the leaves of the plant are usually quiet for human consumption. The plant is best known for its gel which is responsible for the largest portion of the benefits assigned to aloe vera.

Aloe vera leaves are in fact composed of three main parts: skin, gel and latex. The gel is the most relevant part of the plant, and while most people put it on their skin, when treated right it is also safe to eat. Aloe gel has a crisp, refreshing taste and can be added to numerous recipes, including smoothies. The skin, which has a mild flavor and crunchy texture, is also edible.

Is eating aloe vera bad? here the whole truth is revealed: the study

It can be introduced to salads or enjoyed dipped in sauces. The latex, on the other hand, is not edible, it contains compounds with powerful laxative characteristics, such as aloin. Eating too much latex can have serious and possibly life-threatening side effects. In fact, at high doses above 1 gram per day, prolonged use can even be fatal.

Latex is a yellowish liquid that we find between the skin and which must therefore be carefully removed before a possible consumption of the leaves. Now that we understand how aloe vera can be eaten, we can list some of its possible health benefits. Antioxidants: Eating the gel regularly can increase antioxidant levels in the blood. These compounds oppose the activity of free radicals which are responsible for various chronic diseases.

Glycemia: in fact, according to scientific research this can decrease blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Memory: in several studies this plant product has refined the memory mechanism in animals with beneficial effects also on depression. Finally, it is important to know that you must avoid consuming the skin care products based on aloe vera gel that you find for sale.

These are not designed to be eaten as they may include preservatives to extend shelf life or ingredients to make them look and feel better. This explains why eating aloe vera can be very useful for our body.


