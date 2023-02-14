L’orange it is a very widespread fruit and available from December to April. There are many qualities, all with different characteristics, but which are united by one great value: they are true well-being concentrate.

It is well known that the orange is an invaluable source of vitamin C ma what is less known is that there are also other important substances inside it, such as the magnesium, considered precious for maintaining the functionality of the heart muscle, a true panacea for the nervous system; The potassiumuseful for blood circulation and seleniumuseful for defense against the attack of free radicals.

The orange peel instead it is rich in peptin, or a particular substance that stimulates the sense of satiety and which can be invaluable for all those people who follow a low-calorie diet. ORIn addition to being the basis of many drinks, the orange is used to prepare sweet and savory recipes, together with liqueurs and tasty orange jams.