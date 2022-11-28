A great help to fight winter flus are oranges, did you know? It is a perfect ally of heart health, skin and the immune system, as well as counteracting aging and chronic diseases. But let’s see together what all their properties are and how many to eat. In the meantime, let’s say that the orange season is quite long and goes from October to April, so there are different varieties that differ in size or juiciness and we have: theblood orangethe blonde orange, the navelina, the valencia, the belladonna, the tarocco, the moro and the sanguinello (typical Sicilian orange).

We have always been told that oranges are good for our body during theWinter but it’s true? “An orange a day keeps the doctor away.” I know that’s not quite the saying but this is definitely true. Especially in the colder season of the year when our body needs an extra boost of vitamin C, oranges are great for so many things. There Vitamin C contained in it is a real boost for a healthy winter since the cold has the power to undermine the immune system, the skin and the entire digestive system. Also, according to research provided by AHA (American Heart Association), mangiare le oranges but also the other citrus fruits, helps reduce the risks of stroke.

Particularly, the flavonoids contained within oranges excellently protect against heart disease and eating them regularly can even improve blood vessel functions as it provides an anti-inflammatory effect for our body. Do you know that i kidney stones are they mostly caused by a lack of citrate in the urine? Well, that’s a fact and that’s another good reason to start eating le oranges today: they are rich in citric acid.

A glass of Orange juice per day, for example, can reduce the chances of kidney stone formation by increasing the various levels of citrate in the urine. So what are you waiting for? Start taking care of your body immediately and do it especially in this period in which it is better not to get completely ill since a “beautiful” pandemic is still circulating. We advise you then to add an orange or orange juice to your diet which will only be good for yours salute general.