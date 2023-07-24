Is it possible to get back in shape only by brisk walking? Yes if you follow these 15 handy tips

Brisk walking can be a great way to get back in shape and lose weight, but to take full advantage of its benefits you need to follow the right advice.

Many people love to practice outdoor sports. There are those who jog, those who trail run and those who opt for the fast walk. In fact, this form of physical activity too can give many benefitsindeed, it may be the solution to get back in shape and lose weight.

However, as with all physical activities, you have to practice brisk walking with one method, following advice and suggestions from experts. What are the “tricks” to optimize this activity? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fast walk: advantages and 15 tips to follow to make the most of it

I The benefits of brisk walking are really many. According to some experts, that’s even enough only 30 minutes of this activity to be able to burn the calories needed to regain your ideal weight quickly. Of course, thanks to brisk walking it is also possible to feel more agile and active, improving one’s resistance and resilience.

Obviously, the longer you practice brisk walking e the greater the benefits that can be obtained. In addition, it seems that this hobby really it can relieve tension and reduce stress accumulated during the day.

In short, thanks to the brisk walk it is possible to have a greater well-being in everyday life. However, what are the tips to follow in order to fully enjoy the benefits of this practice? According to experts, there are 15 tips to follow. Here they are below.

Choose to walk on different terrains it can increase its difficulty and consequently cause the body to burn more calories.Engage your arms and body while walking so as to perform a useful exercise for the whole organism.Change walking speed.Set goals it allows you to be more motivated to implement this activity in your routine.Find a partner for this activity it makes it easier and one is driven to want to give more.Lift your knees: to make training more complicated, but more beneficial.Use the stairs after you complete your walk.Take short but frequent walks so as to familiarize yourself with the activity.Walking at a high intensity making it difficult to hold a conversation.Brisk walk uphill which allows you to burn more fat in a short time.Listen to music and podcasts while brisk walking to relax and drive away the fatigue.Include strength training to activate the metabolism and acquire lean mass.Walk at dawn or dusk: these are the perfect moments of the day to practice this activity.Increase the consumption of fruit and vegetables: this diet combined with brisk walking can work wonders.Don’t worry if you don’t reach your goals: there is no success without failure, so don’t give up but try again until you get the goal.

