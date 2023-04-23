Is it possible to lose weight without losing muscle mass? that’s how

Do you want to lose weight but are afraid of losing muscle mass? Relax and read the directions we offer you, you won’t regret it.

Summer is approaching and many people intend to recover their physical shape, perhaps losing those extra pounds. Spring is in fact the period of the year in which motor exercise is performed with greater assiduity, precisely to get back in shape. In fact, during the winter months, thanks to the low temperatures, we tend to stay more at home and do little movement.

But the consequences of these habits are felt above all in the summer, when the swimsuit test approaches. Here then is that they run for cover en masse, trying to follow strict diets and undergo exhausting training sessions. Certainly eating in a healthy and balanced way and doing physical activity is an excellent remedy, but there is a fear that assails many people.

In fact, many wonder if they will also lose with weight loss muscle mass. In reality it is a legitimate question because it is an eventuality that can occur, but be careful it can be avoided. In fact, there are ways to lose weight without risking it.

Do you want to lose weight but are afraid of losing muscle mass? Do this

If you want to get back in shape and lose weight but are afraid of saying goodbye to your muscle mass, you must necessarily read the information that we will offer you. In fact, they can prove to be redeeming if you intend to embark on a slimming journey but you are afraid that with those so-called extras, muscle tone will also go away.

It is in fact an eventuality that unfortunately occurs frequently, especially when particularly restrictive do-it-yourself diets are undertaken, which in fact guarantee rapid weight loss but also involve a drastic decrease in muscle mass. For this reason, if you intend to lose weight, it is always advisable to contact a nutrition expert and to undertake work outs studied with the help of industry experts. However, there are small strategies that allow you to avoid running into this circumstance.



First you will need to keep an eye on the calorie calculation, means that drastic and too restrictive diets should be banned, in fact the calorie deficit should be slow and gradual. The second thing to keep in mind is that you need to ingest a certain amount of protein daily, just to avoid losing muscle mass. The third tip is to put a workout into practice hypertrophy which will be necessary to avoid mass loss, which is why it is a good thing to consult a nutritionist for diet and an expert in exercise training.

