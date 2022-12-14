Another good news for those who love red pepper in the kitchen. Yet another study on the healthy virtues of this spice would ensure that those who eat it are 25% less likely to die than those who do not consume it: this is the conclusion of a research presented by the American Heart Association for which a group of scientists reviewed 4,729 studies containing the health and dietary data of more than 570,000 people living in the United States, Italy, China and Iran.

Result? Compared with people who rarely or never ate chili peppers, the eaters were found to be 26% less likely to die of cardiovascular disease, 23% less likely to die of cancer, and 25% less likely to die of all causes. The study authors, however, caution that “more research is needed to confirm these preliminary findings.”