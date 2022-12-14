Final Fantasy 1-6 went from having some of the ugliest modern ports to shining like elemental crystals thanks to the Final Fantasy Graphics Remastered series, which updated the classics with a beautiful retro twist.

So far, the new and updated ports have only been released on PC and mobile, but last year Square Enix said they might pop up on other platforms as well if demand is high enough.

Apparently that must be the case, as Reddit user cefaluu recently posted a screenshot of the ESRB’s website, showing that the game’s age rating now covers PS4 and Nintendo Switch as well.

All references to the console version have since been removed from all Final Fantasy graphics remake games, but it still gives us hope for an upcoming announcement. Perhaps on December 18, Square Enix promises to celebrate the franchise’s 35th anniversary with a new announcement?

Thanks, Iger.