Steam Deck sued, Immersion sues Valve for vibration feedback patent infringement | 4Gamers

Immersion, a US company that develops vibration technology, sued Valve’s Steam Deck today, arguing that it infringed on the patented technology of vibration feedback.

Immersion is a company specializing in the development of vibration feedback technology. It has been researching and developing related technologies for many years, so it has a large number of related patents. In this case, Immersion is not relentless when it comes to suing people. Sony and Microsoft, the three major gaming giants, have been sued, and finally reached an agreement and settlement.

Other companies including Apple, Google, Motorola, Fitbit, etc. have also been sued but have reached negotiations. Currently in litigation with Immersion is Meta. The only one that has not been sued is Nintendo, because Nintendo used self-developed vibration technology in the N64 era, and now it is directly purchased and authorized by Immersion.

Immersion filed the lawsuit in the Western District of Washington on Monday, arguing that the Steam Deck violates seven of its patents. The foreign media The Verge jokingly said that this can be said to be the coming-of-age ceremony of Steam Deck, indicating that its market is large enough, so it will be targeted by Immersion.