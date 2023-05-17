Home » Steam Deck sued, Immersion sues Valve for vibration feedback patent infringement | 4Gamers
Technology

Steam Deck sued, Immersion sues Valve for vibration feedback patent infringement | 4Gamers

by admin
Steam Deck sued, Immersion sues Valve for vibration feedback patent infringement | 4Gamers

Immersion, a US company that develops vibration technology, sued Valve’s Steam Deck today, arguing that it infringed on the patented technology of vibration feedback.

Immersion is a company specializing in the development of vibration feedback technology. It has been researching and developing related technologies for many years, so it has a large number of related patents. In this case, Immersion is not relentless when it comes to suing people. Sony and Microsoft, the three major gaming giants, have been sued, and finally reached an agreement and settlement.

Other companies including Apple, Google, Motorola, Fitbit, etc. have also been sued but have reached negotiations. Currently in litigation with Immersion is Meta. The only one that has not been sued is Nintendo, because Nintendo used self-developed vibration technology in the N64 era, and now it is directly purchased and authorized by Immersion.

Immersion filed the lawsuit in the Western District of Washington on Monday, arguing that the Steam Deck violates seven of its patents. The foreign media The Verge jokingly said that this can be said to be the coming-of-age ceremony of Steam Deck, indicating that its market is large enough, so it will be targeted by Immersion.

See also  Li Yanhong, Beijing Financial Court: Since the establishment of Beijing Financial Court, securities-related infringement lawsuits have accounted for more than 50% of civil and commercial cases_ 东方 Fortune.com

You may also like

HPE Aruba strengthens parent company ties to pursue...

“Brown Dust” IP derived puzzle collection RPG “Magic...

Don’t know how to match CPU and GPU?...

All-Flash SAN, FAS storage and business services

US survey shows Android switching to iPhone camp...

And if Italy bet on its ChatGpt?

Pirelli P Zero Race TT 700x26c

GTA 6 publisher hints at launch next year,...

subscribers to the subscription with advertising are growing

With the new game of Minecraft UT, it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy