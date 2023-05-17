Home » what you need to know
what you need to know

what you need to know

Expired water. Have you ever wondered what would happen if you drank it? Do the effects pose a health risk? Find out everything there is to know about it

Water is an essential resource for our body and plays a vital role in keeping our organs functioning properly. It is important to consume clean, fresh water to maintain adequate hydration.

But what happens if we drink it expired? In this article we will explore the effects that water can have on our health if we pass the expiration date and why it is advisable to avoid its consumption.

Expired water: here’s why you shouldn’t drink it

Expired water refers towater that has been stored for an extended period of timeexceeding the expiry date indicated on the package. This date is usually found on bottles and is based on the assumption that the water will remain safe for consumption until then.

Expired water may be subject to different risk of contamination. During extended storage, the packaging material may degrade, potentially releasing chemicals into the water. Also, expired water could offer a favorable environment for the growth of bacteria, algae or mouldsespecially if stored in unsuitable conditions such as exposure to direct sunlight or high temperatures.

Drinking expired water is generally not recommended as it may cause various health problems.

Here are some possible negative effects

Gastrointestinal infections. Contaminated water can contain harmful bacteria such as Escherichia coli or Salmonella, which can cause gastrointestinal infections, manifesting with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.

Intoxications. The presence of chemicals released from deteriorated packaging could lead to poisoning. Even if such cases are rare, adverse reactions can occur in the case of water bottles of poor quality or packaged in materials not suitable for contact with food consumption.

Reduced water quality. Over time, expired water may undergo changes in its chemistry and quality. This could affect the taste, smell or appearance of watermaking it less palatable and less pleasant to drink.

