Is it worth buying a Dr car? The pros and cons and analysis of reliability, problems, quality, warranty, prices

Dr Motor Company is aItalian car company founded by Massimo Di Risio in 2006 in Macchia d’Isernia, in Molise. The company imports the components from the Chinese Chery Automobile and assembles them under license in its Italian offices. Initially, the sale took place through an agreement with a network of supermarkets and hypermarkets, while now Dr has its own sales network and workshops.

For the commercial distribution of Dr 5.0 in the national territory, Dr Motor has entered into an agreement with the hypermarket chain Iper, since the company did not have a real sales network. As a result, vehicles were purchasable through sales and information outlets within hypermarkets. This choice was motivated by Dr’s need to be known by customers. It is also possible to buy directly in the Macchia d’Isernia factory and in the Campobasso and breaking latest news offices.

I crossover a firma Dr continue to receive commercial acclaim, as evidenced by the sales figures in constant percentage increase. The reasons for the large response? Not only for the competitive price, as emerges from the analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of the vehicles in the range:

Dr 1.0 it is a compact vehicle with a three-door configuration and four seats, two of which are ergonomically comfortable, as well as a small luggage compartment. The seats are upholstered in fabric and the dashboard features a 9.7-inch display with a metal type insert. The vehicle’s performance is sufficient for urban use, as the 31 kWh battery has limited autonomy outside the city, requiring at least 50 minutes to be charged to 80%.

The only options available are the decorative stickers, while the standard equipment is complete, except for the advanced safety devices, given that the vehicle has only two airbags. According to the declared technical specifications, the vehicle is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 120 km/h and accelerating from 0 to 50 km/h in 5 seconds and from 0 to 100 km/h in 17 seconds. The declared range of the 31 kWh battery is 210 kilometers in the WLTP combined cycle and 294 kilometers in the WLTP urban cycle. The sale price is 25,000 euros.

Dr 6.0 it is a medium-sized crossover with a harmonious design, characterized by the large hexagonal grille typical of the most recent cars produced by the Molise-based car manufacturer, and by slim horizontally developed headlights. The side of the vehicle has a dynamic profile and three windows that connect to the rear window through the use of a black insert, while the taillights are joined by a light strip.

The cabin is spacious and modern, with digital instrumentation and a central 12.5-inch screen for the multimedia system, equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but with all writing in English. There standard equipment includes glass sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control with touch controls, wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry system, power liftgate, power adjustable seats, 360-degree camera and 19-inch alloy wheels . The sale price is 29,000 euros.

Dr 5.0 it is characterized by significant differences in the aesthetic design, such as the front bumper with a more aggressive design, the enlarged grille, the LED headlights and the modernized dashboard with a 12.3-inch central screen and compatibility with Android Auto. This crossover is offered with front-wheel drive only and features attractive standard equipment at an attractive price, although the extra cost compared to the 4.0 is not negligible.

The Dr 5.0 motorization it consists of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, which is available both with and without a turbocharger. The turbo version is combined with an automatic transmission with CVT ratio continuously variable, while the naturally aspirated version only with a five-speed manual gearbox. The starting price is 21,000 euros.

Dr 4.0 It is a compact size crossover with front wheel drive. It is characterized by an attractive design, with well-defined mudguards and an imposing front, and by an affordable price compared to the quality offered. The passenger compartment has a sober and welcoming atmosphere and features a 7-inch digital screen for the instruments. The multimedia system is compatible with Android and Apple devices.

The trunk capacity it is discreet. Dr 4.0 is available in two engine variants, both petrol and also available in LPG version: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine mated to a manual gearbox and a 154hp turbocharged engine with automatic transmission. The declared consumptions are high. Modern driving assistance devices, such as automatic emergency braking, are missing. The basic price of this vehicle is 19,000 euros.