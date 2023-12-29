Shellfish, nothing but a negative effect on cholesterol: you can’t imagine what happens to your body if you eat them often | The truth will shock you

Shellfish: The Truth About Their Health Benefits and Environmental Impact

Molluscs and crustaceans, often associated with culinary luxury, hide surprising health benefits that go far beyond their delicious flavor. These seafood are an excellent source of proteins with high biological value, with approximately 16 g of protein per 100 g, and have a low energy value, lower even than chicken breast, with only 70 kcal per 100 g.

These characteristics make them ideal for a low-calorie diet and for a complete diet that includes all nutrients. Furthermore, contrary to what one might think, molluscs and shellfish can also have a positive impact on cholesterol levels thanks to their nutritional balance and the presence of beneficial fatty acids.

Molluscs and crustaceans are recommended by the guidelines for healthy eating to be consumed approximately twice a week, in average portions of 150 g. This frequency not only ensures an optimal intake of essential nutrients, but also contributes to a balanced and varied diet. In addition to protein, these foods are rich in vitamins, including vitamin A, B vitamins and vitamin D, and minerals such as calcium, phosphorus and iodine. They are also an important source of Omega-3 fatty acids, known for their anti-inflammatory properties and for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

In addition to the health benefits, molluscs and crustaceans are also a sustainable choice for the environment. Shellfish farming, or the farming of molluscs, is considered one of the most efficient and low environmental impact livestock systems. This practice does not require the use of feed and contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions, making it an eco-friendly option for protein consumption. Furthermore, bivalve molluscs, such as mussels and clams, have the ability to sequester carbon, transforming it into calcium carbonate, a process that contributes to the reduction of the greenhouse effect.

These aspects underline the importance of including molluscs and crustaceans in a diet not only for their health benefits, but also for their contribution to environmental sustainability. Molluscs and crustaceans not only enrich the diet with essential nutrients but also represent a responsible choice for the health of the planet.

