STOCKHOLM – Autoliv, a world leader in automotive safety systems, has changed its shareholding structure by withdrawing a certain number of repurchased shares. The company announced today that it has reduced the total number of shares issued to 87,496,531. This move resulted in the withdrawal of 1,511,933 repurchased shares, leaving Autoliv with 82,642,524 shares outstanding. Additionally, the company holds 4,854,007 shares of its own stock which, under Delaware law, do not carry voting or dividend rights.

This corporate action is part of Autoliv’s quarterly activities and is in line with Swedish financial regulations. Furthermore, it reflects the ongoing management of Autoliv’s capital structure. The company is known for its commitment to innovation and quality and is recognized for its life-saving safety products. In the previous year, Autoliv’s safety systems were deemed capable of saving approximately 35,000 lives.

Autoliv’s presence in the automotive industry is significant, with more than 70,000 employees worldwide contributing to revenue of $8.8 billion last year.

