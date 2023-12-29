Home » Muchova misses Australian Open due to injury
Sports

The Czech world number eight Karolina Muchova cannot take part in the Australian Open (January 14th to 28th) due to a wrist injury. The 27-year-old announced that the problems on her right hand that had already been acute in the fall had unfortunately recurred in preparation for the new season.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Geoff Burke

This year, in her best year to date, Muchova reached the final at the French Open in Paris and made it to the semi-finals at the US Open in New York.

