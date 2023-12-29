The Finals developers don’t even want to make a shooter

Embark Studios Finds Success with Unique Shooter The Finals

As a studio full of Battlefield veterans, it may seem like making a shooter game for Embark Studios was a no-brainer. However, creative director Gustav Tilleby revealed that the development team didn’t initially set out to create a shooter.

In an interview with Game Informer, Tilleby explained, “In the beginning, we didn’t (initially) set out to make a shooter. I don’t think it’s something that’s really said out loud; it’s something that everyone thinks, like, ‘No, we shouldn’t do that,’ because we’ve done it before.”

Tilleby went on to describe how the idea for The Finals came about, saying, “We actually used to have things like game development festivals at work very early on, where everyone was pitching ideas and stuff. I pitched a few ideas including ‘Boring Idea One’ and ‘Boring Idea One’ Two’, these are shooters. I called them that because I didn’t think anyone would be interested in making them anyway. So, we just talked about it and said, ‘Maybe we should give it a try.'”

The team’s decision to pursue a shooter game led to a unique and innovative concept for The Finals. The game garnered significant attention during its open beta phase, attracting millions of players. Its success has breathed new life into the genre, but its lasting impact remains to be seen.

The Finals has proven to be a surprising success for Embark Studios, demonstrating that even a studio full of experienced shooter game developers can still create something fresh and exciting. As the game continues to grow and develop, it is sure to make a lasting impact on the gaming community.