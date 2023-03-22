Home Technology Einhell polishing machine & starter kit
by admin
Welcome to a new round #TryRatingKeep at techrush. This time there are five cordless polishing machines with matching starter kits from Einhell to test.

What awaits you?

With the Einhell cordless car polishing machine CE-CP 18/180 Li E-Solo, the car can be brought to a high gloss in no time at all. The user works flexibly and freely thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery. The handy and robust design of the polishing machine ensures a long service life, the soft grip enables comfortable and effortless work with a perfect hold.

The Einhell 18V 2.5Ah PXC Starter Kit is the ideal basis for starting or expanding the domestic Power X-Change range. The starter kit consists of an 18V 2.5 Ah Power X-Change battery and a quick charger. This system is part of Einhell’s multifunctional Power X-Change battery system, which can be combined with one another without limits. The Power X-Change rechargeable batteries can be used universally and supply all cordless tools from the entire product family in the garden and workshop area.

Summary:

  • 5x Einhell cordless polishing machine CE-CP 18/180 Li E-Solo
  • 5x Einhell 18V 2.5Ah PXC Starter Kit (charger + battery)
  • Closing date: 03/29/2023 (11 a.m.)

How can you participate?

  • This link takes you to the registration form. Simply fill out, send and keep your fingers crossed!
  • Test the product within 14 days.
  • Then submit a detailed product review for each item (at least 1,000 characters) at www.alternate.de and keep the product.
