The lactose-free mozzarella it is an obligatory choice for all those who suffer from intolerance towards this disaccharide sugar, present in milk and its derivatives. Those who suffer from lactose intolerance, in fact, they fail to produce (or if they can produce very little) lactasean enzyme capable of splitting this complex sugar into two simpler sugars, glucose and galactose.

This process makes it digestible. The highest percentage of lactose is mainly found in fresh and unseasoned ones; this phenomenon depends on the fact that the aging causes the percentage of lactose in the cheese to decrease. Seasoned cheeses such as Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino or Grana Padano are naturally consumable by those who are intolerant thanks to their long maturation processes.

The traditional mozzarella naturally contains a certain amount of lactosecertainly not among those that contain the most, nevertheless we find a fair amount of it which, in sensitive subjects, can easily cause intolerance reactions.

In lactose-free mozzarella, on the other hand, this sugar is broken down into glucose and galactose thanks to the addition oflactas enzymethe; this mozzarella is also defined lactose-free. Thanks to this process, mozzarella does not need long digestive processes and therefore does not risk causing stomach discomfort to those who are intolerant. As regards differences in nutritional values, we can safely say that there are no great differences, on the contrary, the nutritional percentages are almost entirely identical.

So is this product harmful or not for our health?

To date, there is no concrete evidence that can actually demonstrate how lactose-free mozzarella is bad for our health or for our body. Indeed, it has been seen that this food is perfect for those who practice sports and competitive activities as it has a good quantity of calcium and milk proteins, excellent respectively for bone health and muscle growth after intense sporting activity.