I98.6% of companies have infrastructure that is misconfigured such as to represent a critical risk for the data and the stability of the environments themselves. This is what the research records Cloud (In)Security Of Zscaler Threatlabzwhich analyzes cloud workload statistics from more than 260 billion daily transactions globally on the platform Zscaler. A worrying fact given that most of the cyber attacks against i cloud public exploits cloud misconfigurations rather than vulnerabilities: errors related to public access to storage buckets, account permissions, password storage and management, etc. leading to the exposure of billions of data points.

importance ofmulti-factor authentication



In addition to misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, the report highlights that compromised accounts affect 97.1% of companies using access controls for privileged users without enforcing multi-factor authentication (Mfa). Hackers who gain access to the cloud through privileged accounts can evade detection by safety and launch numerous attacks, yet many companies still do not adequately restrict user and account access or privileges, or enforce MFA verification.

Top 5 cyber threats and how to counter them

Also, the 59,4% of companies do not apply basic ransomware checks for cloud storageas the versioning and theMfa Delete. The function Amazon S3 Versioning allows you to keep multiple versions of an object in the same bucket so that when a file changes, both copies are saved for future restoration, comparison, and validity checking. The function of Mfa Deletehowever, can help prevent accidental or malicious deletions of storage buckets by requiring the user initiating the delete action to demonstrate physical possession of an Mfa device via an Mfa code, thus adding an extra layer of security to the cancellation action.

Focus on cloud configuration and maintenance

These figures demonstrate that companies need to take responsibility for configuring and maintaining their cloud environment. If cloud environments are covered by a shared responsibility with the service provider regarding security, the correct configuration of these environments is the responsibility of each individual company. And cloud security level management service (cspm) can help identify bad configurations and, in combination with the cloud infrastructure rights management (CIEM)can be used to identify authorization issues and represent a logical evolution from long-established Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Privilege Access Management (PAM) solutions based on minimal privilege.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED