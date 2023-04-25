Is peanut butter really unhealthy? What you need to know

Here’s everything you need to know about peanut butter to get it right into your diet.

Peanuts are a food that in the form of “butter” are consumed in “modern” diets. On social networks, in fact, there are many suggestions for the use of what, in this case, is not a real one burro.

Yes, because what we improperly call with the name of “peanut butter” is nothing more than a compound formed by peanuts, in fact, which undergo a roasting process and then be ground up to obtain a paste.

This cream can also be made at home. Just roast the peanuts in the oven a 160/180°C for 10 minutes and then blend everything with the help of a little olive oil (if the paste is too thick and not very workable). By placing the mixture in a closed jar, it is possible to consume it during the week for breakfasts, snacks and, why not, to enhance the flavor of foods.

Nutrition: this is how you should use peanut butter

The paste obtained from roasted and ground peanuts is highly caloric. In fact, 100 grams contain almost 600 kilocalories. It goes without saying that you can’t consume peanut butter as one yogurt. It should therefore be used like a normal oil or butter. A fat that adds flavor and more to our dishes.

Peanut butter contains: saturated fatty acids, oleic acid, linoleic acid, vitamins of group B, B13, B3, B6 in particular. Folate, manganese, magnesium and iron add to this list. It is therefore not necessary to eliminate it from your diet just because it is highly caloric, on the contrary.

Peanut butter, here’s when to consume it!

Great for breakfast. One idea is to spread a thin layer of peanut butter on a slice of toasted wholemeal bread. Or add a teaspoon to yogurt, at the fruit. A truly winning combination is that of a super breakfast with a slice of toasted bread, a veil of jam, half a sliced ​​banana and some peanut butter on top.

Better to use it in breakfasts because it is the first meal of the day that gives energy to be able to better face the day. This does not preclude the possibility of consuming peanut butter with other meals. If you are subject to glycemic peaks, however, it is better to avoid them. Attention, then, to the fact that it is a highly allergenic food.