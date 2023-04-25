Thermaltake Launches CTE C750 High Tower Tempered Glass Chassis | XFastest News

High-end computer DIY, casing, power supply, radiator, gaming peripherals and memory brandsWeekendlaunching todayCTE C750High vertical tempered glass cabinet series.This series of E-ATX tower chassis adopts Thermaltake’s innovative designHigh-efficiency concentrated heat dissipation(CTE = Central Thermal Efficiency),haveblackandsnow white versionavailable. The CTE C750 case series are all equipped with three latest CT140 fans, which can accommodate a 420mm AIO integrated water-cooled radiator, and have a built-in pump and water tank frame, allowing players to customize water-cooled installations to their heart’s content.

The CTE C750 case series enhances the heat dissipation performance of high-end hardware devices. The motherboard is rotated 90 degrees, so that the main heat sources such as the CPU and graphics card are closer to the cold air inlets on the front and rear panels, creating independent and exclusive heat dissipation channels. In addition, a total of 14 120mm/140mm fans can be installed on the top, bottom, left, and right sides of the case and the side of the motherboard, and a 420mm AIO integrated water-cooling radiator can be installed on the front, rear and sides of the case and the side of the motherboard, allowing cold air to enter from three sides to improve air flow . There are two types of CTE C750 case series,CTE C750 TG ARGBTall upright tempered glass chassisEquipped with tempered glass front panel and pre-installed CT140 ARGB cooling fan with light;CTE C750 AirTall upright tempered glass chassisWith punched metal front panel and non-luminous CT140 cooling fan to provide more extreme cooling performance.

The CTE C750 case series can support different types of cooling kits: air cooling, integrated water cooling and customized water cooling radiators. In addition to the three CT140 fans built in at the top and front and rear of the case, there are also fan brackets at the bottom and front and rear of the case, as well as the pump and water tank frame at the bottom, allowing players who love AIO and DIY to configure them flexibly. The 4mm thick tempered glass design on the left can fully display the internal water cooling system.

Not only that, but the space design of the chassis is also ingenious. The flip-up PCI-e slot and the accompanying extension cable adapter frame allow the graphics card to be placed freely. The dual-chamber design frees up room on the right side of the case to optimize cable management with specialized Velcro cable ties and clips. The side hole cover of the motherboard can also be moved to the right side to hide the wires and increase the installation options of the fan/radiator. In addition, the convenient I/O interface board is equipped with four sets of USB 3.0 Type-A, one set of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C, and one set of HD Audio, supporting fast and diverse information transmission.

The CTE C750 case series focuses on high-efficiency concentrated heat dissipation and a dual-chamber space design. It has excellent heat dissipation performance and spacious interior space. It is an ideal E-ATX full-tower case for customized water-cooled players. Players who love highly customized water cooling systems, don’t miss the CTE C750 high vertical tempered glass case series, which is the best choice for you to build your dream machine!

CTE C750High vertical tempered glass chassis features:

motherboard rotation 90 Every time closer to the cold air intake

The CTE case series rotates the position of the motherboard by 90 degrees to optimize the air flow and cooling channels, so that the central processing unit (CPU) and graphics card (GPU) are closer to the cold air intake, and have their own independent cooling channels to improve the overall cooling performance.

Fully display the customization AIO Integrated water cooling system

CTE C750 allows players to fully display the customized AIO integrated water cooling system. There is a 4mm tempered glass panel on the left side of the case, and the internal RGB colors can be seen at a glance.

Support large size radiator Can be installed in multiple places 360mm/420mm Water cooler

For gamers who love customized water-cooling systems, CTE C750 can install up to five radiators (3 360mm; 2 240mm), allowing the case to maximize its cooling performance.

Players can install 420mm/360mm integrated water-cooling radiators on the front, rear and motherboard sides of the case, creating more possibilities for building systems.

Excellent internal expansion accommodates all dream cooling components

CTE C750 has ample space to accommodate large fans and radiators, and up to 14 140mm fans and 360mm/420mm integrated radiators can be installed at the same time. The front, bottom, and rear of the case are equipped with fan brackets, which are easy to install and meet the ideal heat dissipation configuration.

Exclusive CT Series fan

Thermaltake launched a new CT series fan, allowing gamers to choose black or white appearance, and whether it is equipped with ARGB (lighting effects can be customized through the motherboard linkage software), to match the computer system of various colors.

Flip PCI-e slot

The flip-out PCI-e slot allows you to choose to place the graphics card horizontally or vertically, creating flexible installation space. If the player chooses to place the graphics card vertically, the included extension cable adapter can be used, and the 90-degree or 180-degree extension cable can be easily installed.

Excellent Internal Expansion Extreme Cooling Solution

CTE C750 has excellent internal expansion, supports the installation of E-ATX case (12 inches x 13 inches), 190mm CPU cooling fan, 420mm VGA adapter, 220mm power supply, 12 pieces of 2.5” SSD or 7 pieces of 3.5” HDD.

excellent dust protection

The upper, front, lower, rear and right sides of the cabinet are equipped with easy-to-remove filters, which can effectively prevent dust and dirt from entering and provide excellent dust protection.

convenient I/O interface design

The I/O interface is designed with four sets of super high-speed USB 3.0 and one set of USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type C transmission ports plus HD Audio audio jack to provide high-performance transmission speed for your various devices.

Weekend CTE Form Factor design

Thermaltake’s CTE (Centralized Thermal Efficiency) Form Factor design aims to achieve “high-efficiency concentrated heat dissipation”. Its design concept is to rotate the motherboard so that the I/O is installed upwards, so that the graphics card can be inserted vertically on the motherboard at 90 degrees, so that the two heat source processors of the system and the graphics card are placed closer to the front panel and the graphics card respectively. The cold air intake on the rear panel has its own independent cooling channel. The design adopts active heat dissipation, through the fans installed at the front, rear and bottom of the case to create cold air intake from three sides, with hot air exhausted from the top of the case, and the chimney effect to enhance the overall cooling performance of the system!

CTE C750High vertical tempered glass cabinet product official website:

CTE C750 TG ARGB High Tower Tempered Glass Chassis-

https://tw.thermaltake.com/cte-c750-tg-argb-full-tower-chassis.html

CTE C750 TG ARGB High Vertical Tempered Glass Chassis Snow White-

https://tw.thermaltake.com/cte-c750-tg-argb-snow-full-tower-chassis.html

CTE C750 Air Tall Upright Tempered Glass Chassis –

https://tw.thermaltake.com/cte-c750-air-full-tower-chassis.html

CTE C750 Air High Upright Tempered Glass Chassis Snow White-

https://tw.thermaltake.com/cte-c750-air-snow-full-tower-chassis.html

CTE C750Tall Tower Tempered Glass Chassis Video:

Thermaltake Science – CTE C750 Air Full Tower Chassis System & Thermal testing