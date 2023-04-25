Home » Ningbo Fenghua staged a show of bravely climbing high_Zhejiang Online
Ningbo Fenghua staged a show of bravely climbing high

Ningbo Fenghua staged a brave show of climbing high

2023-04-25 10:07:30

Source: Sport Tribune

Correspondent Zhou Li

On April 22, Ningbo Fenghua Shanggang was full of voices and excitement. The 2023 China Sports Lottery “Welcome to the Asian Games” Ring-Zhejiang Trail Climbing the Ten Peaks of Ningbo (the first stop) opened passionately. More than 560 people from various districts (counties and cities) in Ningbo Outdoor sports mountaineering enthusiasts participate in the event.

Fenghua Yellow Mudang Peak Climbing Activity (first stop) has a total route of 9592 meters, with an altitude rise of 436 meters and a descent of 37 meters, with a cumulative rise/fall of 571 meters.

It is reported that in the activity of climbing the ten peaks of Ningbo on the Zhejiang Trail, contestants can get a customized medal for each peak they reach. After completing the summit of the ten peaks, you can collect a set of commemorative medals for the “Zhejiang Trail · Climbing the Ten Peaks of Ningbo” and win the title of “Ningbo Ten Peaks Climbing Master”, directly join the National Outdoor Safety Education Program Ningbo Station, and become a Ningbo Outdoor professionals.

