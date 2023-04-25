Henry Cavill finally starred in the first poster of the third season of Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher”

The third season of Netflix’s popular fantasy series “The Witcher”, which will be launched this summer, will be the last season starring Henry Cavill. Yesterday, the official first released the first promotional poster, and revealed that the trailer will officially debut today.

In the poster, the three protagonists Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Cirila embrace each other, and Geralt and Ciri have particularly worried expressions. At the end of the second season, Ciri’s biological father was officially confirmed as “White Flame” Duny (also known as Emhyr Var Emreis), and the mysterious power “Ancient Blood” possessed by Ciri is regarded as the last hope of the elves. A new journey will start in the third season, and it will help Ciri to better understand and control her own abilities.

The first preview of the third season of “The Witcher” is expected to officially debut on the evening of April 25th, US time.