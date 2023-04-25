Home » Henry Cavill finally starred in the first poster of the third season of Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher”
Entertainment

Henry Cavill finally starred in the first poster of the third season of Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher”

by admin
Henry Cavill finally starred in the first poster of the third season of Netflix fantasy series “The Witcher”

The third season of Netflix’s popular fantasy series “The Witcher”, which will be launched this summer, will be the last season starring Henry Cavill. Yesterday, the official first released the first promotional poster, and revealed that the trailer will officially debut today.

In the poster, the three protagonists Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Cirila embrace each other, and Geralt and Ciri have particularly worried expressions. At the end of the second season, Ciri’s biological father was officially confirmed as “White Flame” Duny (also known as Emhyr Var Emreis), and the mysterious power “Ancient Blood” possessed by Ciri is regarded as the last hope of the elves. A new journey will start in the third season, and it will help Ciri to better understand and control her own abilities.

The first preview of the third season of “The Witcher” is expected to officially debut on the evening of April 25th, US time.

See also  "Can You Don't Leave Me" was released today with a deep affection, saying that I love you, it is better to be together-China Entertainment Network

You may also like

Electoral register: this Tuesday the deadline to request...

It is reported that Supreme x Jacob &...

They found the girl who was wanted dead...

The NATURAL BEING Core Launch Conference and New...

LeBron leads Lakers over Grizzlies, leads series 3-1

The perilous descent of a rising star in...

Get to know the yacht with which Cristiano...

The large-scale music and cultural program “Classic Odes...

The wall complicated the MasterChef participants: “They destroyed...

After all, there will be no wrong payment,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy