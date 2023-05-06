Is the stationary bike really that effective for losing weight? The truth

An American study has shown that brisk walking is an excellent solution for improving mental health and memory, not only for the elderly but also for all age groups. You don’t need to go to the gym or buy expensive equipment, just walk wherever it is, in the city or in the countryside, by the sea or in the mountains.

So if you’re looking for a way to lose weight and get back in shape, brisk walking can be a great solution. Cardio fitness equipment such as the exercise bike or the treadmill are another possibility we have for practicing physical activity, especially when it’s winter and the weather outside is cold or bad to be able to go for a ride or a run away from home. But does it really make you lose weight?

Does the exercise bike make you lose weight? Here is the answer

Thanks to the stationary bike, it is possible to train indoors, constituting a great alternative for those who want to keep fit without having to leave the house. Losing weight with this tool is easy because it allows you to burn calories and at the same time toning the muscles.

A valid alternative to the exercise bike is walking outdoors, which is an excellent opportunity to sunbathe and fill up on vitamin D, improve mood, increase aerobic capacity and blood circulation. In addition, walking regularly helps increase bone density and prevent osteoporosis, reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes, improve respiratory health and strengthen the immune system.

The two options are both great, however there is an important difference in calories burned. When you exercise on a stationary bike moderately, you burn about twice as many calories as someone who walks briskly in the same amount of time. This happens as the amount of calories burned depends the intensity, speed and duration of the exercise and with the stationary bike it is easier to accelerate.