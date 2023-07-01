Is there a valid way to deal with a major trauma? Yes, and I want to help you: “listen” well to these words

Dealing with an inner trauma always appears as something difficult, almost impossible. The solution, however, is right in our hands.

The ability to smile is among the most powerful qualities we possess. And this is exactly how we should try to face the journey of our life: with this wonderful curve printed on the face. The more we grow, however, the more we can encounter situations that mark us deeply. And when this happens, without us realizing it, the smile begins to fade inexorably day after day.

In these cases, tears, anxiety and agitation come in its place, combined with frequent nightmares, increased irritability and an endless series of negative thoughts. These are the main symptoms that manifest themselves in the life of people who have suffered a big one trauma and who, for various reasons, fail to face it.

When this happens, one is attacked by despondency and fear, and by the thought that this psychological condition is impossible to defeat. In reality, the method to achieve this exists, but the person involved, caught up in the emotional state of the moment, finds it very difficult to see and recognize it. Here’s how to unblock the situation and finally smile again.

How to deal with a major trauma

We all have a past, but in some people’s memories, sometimes, an invisible monster better known by the term “trauma” can hide. A situation of particular stress, pain or both, in fact, can give rise to a chain reaction without an apparent end, where each ring represents an emotion which has escaped our control.

In these cases, the first thing to do is stop and talk to ourselves. A trauma, after all, is nothing more than the reaction to an event that, yes, was terrible and painful, but which belongs to the past, and luckily it can’t hurt us anymore. It is necessary to enter our emotions and analyze them from within, to understand that the suffering we have experienced nothing and no one can ever erase it, but we must not let this determine the quality of the rest of our lives.

The work that only we can do on ourselves is paramount, but just as important consult a specialist. In fact, the latter has the right skills and knowledge to provide us with the tools necessary not only to deal with our trauma, but also to fight against it and against the destructive emotions deriving from it and, finally, file it in the drawer of memories .

