Is your fridge full of ‘souvenir’ magnets from your holidays? That’s why you should get them right out of there

The trend of decorating fridge doors with endless magnets can lead to unfortunate consequences. Here’s what it is.

When you go on vacation or spend a day in a characteristic place, there is a tendency to buy a small souvenir. The goal, of course, is to keep the memory of the experience alive in the future. Among the most purchased items are magnets. There are all types and shapes.

People used to hang them on the refrigerator due to the material of the appliance. Placing them in another place would be really difficult. Not everyone knows, however, that their presence could have unpleasant consequences. Care must be taken due to the inherent properties of magnets.

The risks of hanging magnets on the refrigerator: what not to do

Buying a magnet or receiving one as a gift is always beautiful. Over the years, we find ourselves having a refrigerator full of memories and colours. The door becomes the main place to place the magnets. They make a great figure in the kitchen and radiate cheerfulness. Unfortunately, many people underestimate the damage they can do.

According to expert opinion there are no risks for food. Their presence does not affect in any way the quality of the foods and their preservation. The problem lies in the structure of the appliance. Magnets, in fact, generate an electromagnetic field which is capable of interfering with correct functioning. There is no problem for older models, which do not have digital screens or latest generation electrical systems.

Newer ones, on the other hand, can be badly damaged. They have important additions, such as the possibility of controlling the temperature with a remote control, consulting the present screen and regulating other aspects of the object, but they are also more delicate. In this case, it is advisable not to risk it also because the warranty does not cover this type of damage. They are considered accidental because they are caused by incorrect behavior by the buyer. In fact, all the things not to do are indicated in the instruction booklet.

For people who do not want to give up magnets, it is possible to opt for alternative solutions. You can buy metal blackboards to place on the walls of your homein strategic locations. With the addition of magnets, the room will acquire an original style that will attract the attention of your guests. Furthermore, the stories to tell could turn into an excellent opportunity for conversation, especially if you are not yet very familiar with the guests.

