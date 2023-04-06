Isabelle Pereira Nunes was born in Brazil but has been living in the USA for several years now United Statesin Florida. She today she is one of the best known and most followed athletes in the world of bodybuilding and on Instagram she boasts 657mila follower. Before entering the fitness industry, however, he didn’t lead a healthy lifestyle. Then she started training and never stopped, becoming one of the most popular athletes. Compete in the category Wellnesswhere volumes are very important especially in the lower part of the body, therefore legs and buttocks but also the back.