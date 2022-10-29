MILAN – The Issyk-Kul (Iskv) virus was isolated from a bat in Lombardy, for the first time in Italy: the isolation was performed on a specimen that died spontaneously at the Wwf Cras of Valpredina, in the province of Bergamoand analyzed byExperimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Lombardy and Emilia Romagna (Izler) within the passive surveillance investigations on bats provided for by the Wild Fauna Plan of the Lombardy Region.

To date Izler has registered only one positivity and further investigations are in progress aimed at defining the spread, distribution and ecology of the virus.

The Higher Institute of Health, the Ministry of Health has already been informed. On 9 November, Izler is expected to communicate the risks of transmission and spread to animals and humans through the European Food Safety Authority.

“Without creating alarmism and without demonizing animals, the dynamics of recent years require particular attention to be paid to wildlife in order to highlight possible risk factors for health and the possible spread of the virus at an early stage.” the Vice President of the Lombardy Region and Councilor for Welfare, Letizia Moratti. “Promptly identifying its appearance and effectively countering its spread – he adds – is a priority for public health“.