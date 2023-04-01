A few minutes ago, TvBlog has unveiled the official cast of the next edition of de The Island of the Famouswhich has undergone some changes.

In particular, the sisters are out of the cast Elga e Serena Enardo as they officially enter i Jalisse (that is to say Alessandra Drusian e Fabio Ricci), after being rejected for 20 years since San Remo Festival.

Instead, the journalist and conductor are confirmed Alessandro Cecchi Paone who will be on the field with his partner Simone Antolini. The radio hosts will compete Marco Mazzoli e Paul Noise. Then the TV host Marco Predolinthe Brazilian actor and model Christopher Leonithe former nun Cristina Scuccia and the model Claudia Motta. Let’s continue with the former rugby player Andrew Lo Cicero and the blogger Gian Maria Sainato.

Green light then to the Brazilian model Helena Prestesthe companion of Filippo Biscigliaor Pamela Camassa, and the actress and ex Vippona Corinne Clery.

They then complete the cast of the program conducted by Ilary Blasi l’ex Vippona Nathaly Caldonazzo and the actress and daughter of Dario Argento, Silver Flower.