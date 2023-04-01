Home Health Isola 17, here is the official cast (and there are several news compared to the names circulated so far!)
Health

Isola 17, here is the official cast (and there are several news compared to the names circulated so far!)

by admin
Isola 17, here is the official cast (and there are several news compared to the names circulated so far!)























A few minutes ago, TvBlog has unveiled the official cast of the next edition of de The Island of the Famouswhich has undergone some changes.

In particular, the sisters are out of the cast Elga e Serena Enardo as they officially enter i Jalisse (that is to say Alessandra Drusian e Fabio Ricci), after being rejected for 20 years since San Remo Festival.

Instead, the journalist and conductor are confirmed Alessandro Cecchi Paone who will be on the field with his partner Simone Antolini. The radio hosts will compete Marco Mazzoli e Paul Noise. Then the TV host Marco Predolinthe Brazilian actor and model Christopher Leonithe former nun Cristina Scuccia and the model Claudia Motta. Let’s continue with the former rugby player Andrew Lo Cicero and the blogger Gian Maria Sainato.

See also  If you are over 50 this is the best fruit to eat every day to improve memory and lower cholesterol

You may also like

Sinner-Alcaraz, the blue beats the Spaniard and flies...

Covid vaccines, the new indications from WHO experts:...

What vegetables to plant in April and what...

Marco Giallini: “I’m good but I don’t forget...

Gröhe visits school project for resuscitation in Grevenbroich

Pope Francis admitted to Gemelli, two primary doctors...

Aunt Caterina (the taxi driver of the children...

The alarm of the Quirinale for the “surrender”...

Build your own tomato house from pipes step...

Paratici leaves Tottenham after the inhibition extended by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy