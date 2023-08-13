Isometric Exercises: A Game Changer for Lowering High Blood Pressure

High Blood Pressure Can Be Controlled Through Fitness Exercises, Study Finds

A recent study has revealed that certain fitness exercises can effectively keep high blood pressure at bay, making it one of the most frequent and dangerous conditions for individuals. These exercises not only help individuals stay fit but also help control blood pressure levels.

Physical activity has long been known to provide important benefits to everyone, particularly those suffering from high blood pressure. However, what many people are unaware of is that there is a specific exercise that seems to be particularly effective in combating hypertension, a condition that can potentially lead to severe complications.

According to scientific research reported in Gazzetta dello Sport, isometric exercises have been found to be highly effective in lowering blood pressure. This activity could potentially be a game-changer for individuals with hypertension.

Isometric exercises refer to poses that require the body to remain static. One well-known isometric exercise is the plank, where individuals assume a push-up position and keep their body stiff, leaning on their forearms and toes. Other examples of isometric exercises include the low squat, wall sit, and calf raise.

Researchers from Canterbury Christ Church University in the UK conducted a study from 1990 to 2023 and found that individuals who engaged in isometric exercises for two or more weeks experienced noticeable improvements in their blood pressure readings compared to those who practiced cardio or aerobic activities.

The researchers focused particularly on systolic blood pressure, which measures blood pressure when the heart beats. During the study, it was observed that 98% of the participants showed significant improvements. Other studies have also highlighted that wall sits are the most effective exercise for reducing systolic blood pressure, while running is the exercise that works best to improve diastolic blood pressure.

This research brings about intriguing possibilities and could potentially revolutionize the lifestyles of many individuals, especially those struggling with high blood pressure. By incorporating isometric exercises into their fitness routines, individuals may be able to achieve better control over their blood pressure levels and lead healthier lives overall.

With these findings, healthcare professionals are likely to consider the incorporation of isometric exercises as a potential treatment or management option for individuals with hypertension. Further research is needed to explore the long-term effects and overall efficacy of isometric exercises in controlling high blood pressure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

