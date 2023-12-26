Israel–Hamas war, Israeli army hits Red Crescent headquarters in Khan Yunis. LIVE

The toll from the Israeli raid on the Maghazi refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, would have risen to at least 106 deaths: the AP reports, as they continue to dig through the rubble. Hamas will never submit to the “conditions of occupation”, Sinwar declared: this is the first public message from the leader of the Islamist movement after the October 7 massacres in Israel. Threats from Iran to the Jewish state after the killing of Revolutionary Guard general Mousavi in ​​Syria

Share this: Facebook

X

