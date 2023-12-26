Jelena Karleuša about Marko Janjušević’s brother Janjuša and violence on the Internet | Entertainment

Jelena Karleuša has repeatedly spoken about her struggle with ugly comments and cyber violence from people on social networks, and now she has spoken out about the death of Mihailo Janjušević.

Mihailo, in addition to working in the company, was engaged in modeling, and earned money on the platform for adults Onlyfans. He was active on social networks, where he posted videos, mostly from the gym, as well as photos. A little more than ten days ago, Mihailo deleted all the pictures from Instagram, leaving only one selfie from the elevator, and some time ago he discovered that he was being bullied on the networks.

Most Twitter users suspect that it was this lynching that contributed to his bad mental state, and on this occasion, Jelena Karleuša, who has a clear position as always, gave her opinion on this tragedy.



“COMPLEXED WRECKERS WHO ATTACK BOTOVSKI IN HORDES” – Karleuša shaken by the DEATH of Janjuš’s younger brother!

“I read on the portals about the suicide of the brother of that character Janjuš from the reality show, who most likely took his own life because of abuse and insults on social networks. It touches me deeply every time I see rampant online evil taking lives. To anyone who sends crazy insults to others without their name and picture, from a fake profile, and that someone commits suicide because of it – I would try it for murder. If we are talking about children who have shown particular cruelty in attacking the weak, I would also have rigorous measures for both them and their parents. At the same moment, all the IP addresses of those scumbags who wrote those things would be found and they would all be arrested for the most serious crime. I am very sorry for everyone who is not strong enough to withstand the online attack and hatred because I know that online psychopaths attack these online psychopaths in hordes and in the most perfidious and sickest way and thus deal a heavy psychological blow even to the strongest. How do you think I know?! All of you definitely know how I know,” Karleuša wrote on her Instagram story and added:

“The worst part is that the victims of online lynching have no one to tell them that they are being attacked by a sad mess of pussies who would whine and apologize and cry to the police like maggots.As a rule, they are miserable people in real life, unsuccessful and complex, invisible, irrelevant… I feel sorry for this guy, especially since he suffered attacks because of his brother, because of his sexuality… To make the horror and absurdity greater, I personally blocked Janjuš from the reality show on Instagram precisely because of the constant brutal insults he wrote to me and insulted me, without even knowing me. But he is not the only one. Unfortunately, due to constant online insults of the worst kind, I have had to block many other, name famous men, such as singers Slobodan Radanović, who slyly presents himself as some kind of protector of women, attacked a woman and a mother countless times online. They are all s**ts, all those who insult online, but I am aware of that fact and I can pop**ek**ac. But there are many who cannot deal with this abuse like me. And that’s why tragedies happen. To every victim of online violence, threats, sexual humiliation, ridicule, I say that they can contact me. The solution lies in self-confidence and self-respect. And when you respect and love yourself, they can publish naked pictures of you, threaten you and attack your family, work, life and children, you will endure,” said Karleuša, who previously pointed out that she insulted while she performed her civic duty and went out to vote.



“COMPLEXED WRECKERS WHO ATTACK BOTOVSKI IN HORDES” – Karleuša shaken by the DEATH of Janjuš’s younger brother!

