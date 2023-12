The arrival of the month of January is getting closer and with it, the opening of a new transfer market.

More information (Auto)

95915441

There are many names that are heard again for a change of scenery, such as those of Mbappé, Osimhen or Griezmann

You can continue in SPORT the last minute of all the information y rumors that mark the current football situation in Spain and the rest of the countries, as well as all movements in the market.

Share this: Facebook

X