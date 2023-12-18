Home » Israel-Hamas war, Mossad-Qatar meeting on hostage release positive
Israel-Hamas war, Mossad-Qatar meeting on hostage release positive

Israel-Hamas war, Mossad-Qatar meeting on hostage release positive

The meeting held between Mossad director David Barnea and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to discuss the resumption of negotiations for the release of the hostages “was positive”. Diplomatic sources reported this to CNN.

Humanitarian aid trucks entered the Strip for the first time from the Israeli Kerem Shalom crossing. This was reported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

The three hostages killed by soldiers in Gaza had held up a piece of white cloth; troops did not “follow the rules of engagement,” an Israeli army investigation says. Another girl, Inbar Haiman, 27, who was kidnapped at the rave, died in captivity in Gaza, media reports. The families of the kidnapped protest: “Stop fighting, start negotiations.” Netanyahu: “It breaks our hearts but the war continues demilitarization in the post-war period”. In Oslo the meeting between the Mossad and Qatar. Panic in the parish of Gaza, the church that the Pope calls every day. The Israeli army shoots : killed mother and daughter, reports the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. Diplomatic agent of France killed in a bombing in Gaza.

