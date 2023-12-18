Intesa SanPaolo 2024 Investment Opinions

Co-founder of Affari Miei

December 14, 2023

You are considering taking out an investment with gods fund Eurizon? Or you simply heard about it and are looking for opinions to understand what it is and how they work? Then you have come to the right place.

In fact, in this article we will give a complete overview of the funds in question to understand what is best to do.

Let’s start seeing right away how to invest funds safely!

Who is Eurizon Asset Management?

Eurizon Capital SGR it is the company to which the Asset Management Division of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group: the Group includes the Luxembourg-based Eurizon Capital SA, the Italian Epsilon SGR and Eurizon Capital Real Asset SGR, and the company based in the capital of the United Kingdom Eurizon SLJ Capital LTD.

The Division is active in 25 countries and is also present in Eastern Europe thanks to a HUB which includes the Hungarian CIB Investment Fund Management, the Slovak Eurizon Asset Management Slovakia and the Croatian PBZ Invest.

Finally, it operates in France, Germany, Switzerland and Spain through its own commercial structures.

Outside Europe, Eurizon is present in Asia, through the subsidiary Eurizon Capital (HK) Limited (headquartered in Hong Kong) and the participation in Penghua Fund Management (49%).

To conclude the overview, Eurizon holds a partnership of 12.5% ​​in Oval Moneyan Italian-English startup active in the world of savings and digital payment services.

It is therefore one solid and serious realitywell rooted and distributed in various areas of the worldwhich offers many investments of various types (and not just Eurizon funds), unlike what we could say for other entities found on the web but of dubious origin.

We can therefore stay calm down if we decide to turn our gaze towards this reality.

Best Eurizon Funds for 2024

I believe that it is objectively impossible to be able to write and offer you a review on every product from every existing institute, especially considering that solid groups like this offer an endless variety of products, as you can see for yourself from the official website.

Generally, Eurizon proposes the following types of products regarding investments:

Money Market Funds; Equity funds; Bond Funds; Funds with Default Time Horizon; Flexible funds with predefined time horizon; Distribution Funds with Default Time Horizon; Balanced Funds and Other Flexible Funds; Epsilon Funds; Hedge Funds.

Eurizon Capital SGR offers a wide offering in the field of Italian mutual investment funds (you can find a varied and diversified selection, capable of responding to the needs of customers who want to invest with different time horizons and risk appetite), but it also offers a very complete range of Luxembourg law funds harmonized.

I remind you that Eurizon Capital SA manages the Luxembourg multi-sector Sicav Eurizon Investment Sicav.

I have reviewed some of Eurizon’s products and I will do my best to update the list with anything new. Meanwhile, here you can find the reviews available on My Affairs:

How to choose between Eurizon funds?

We have seen that the offer is truly vast. In order to understand which tool is best suited to you, and examine the data of each possibility, it is essential to carefully read the KID, i.e. the summary prospectus which concerns the conditions of the product you are interested in.

Consider that in this variety you find different tools, which respond to the needs of different risk profiles.

You must have clear ideas about what you are choosing and your needs, if you want to learn more about mutual funds in general you can download the dedicated video report for free.

Next Intesa SanPaolo Funds: Opinions

This range of funds aims to create value over time. This is a range of funds to build your portfolio and personalize it.

Since markets change very quickly, it is important to always have an eye on the future, ed Eurizon Next aims precisely to seize the opportunities of the future and also focuses entirely on diversification: with just a few funds you will be able to build a diversified portfolio.

These funds have been designed to seek out the best opportunities offered by the markets: you have 100% flexibility with no set deadlines and you can move from one fund to another without any conversion costs.

Furthermore, you can either do everything online in a few steps, but if you don’t feel confident or prefer to have support you can also rely on a manager which supports you in choosing funds that are in line with your financial profile.

If you want more information on Eurizon Next funds, I recommend you learn more here.

If you want to consult the review of a fund in this range to understand how it works, I recommend you read here.

GP Collection Asset Management

Eurizon GP Collection is the new portfolio management service that offers the customer the possibility of actively build your portfolio.

The customer can choose and combine different Components, one of which is mandatory and two are optional. The mandatory Main Component consists of 3 Linee a benchmark (Base, Standard e Plus) which can be further customized by deciding to increase the weight of the spread bond, equity or both asset classes by 10%.

The Optional Components, however, invest both in UCITS connected and leading international management companies: the customer has the Guided Selection and Free Selection Components available.

Eurizon Asset Management Lines are:

GP Value Strategy Line; GP Line Strategy Value Plus; GP Serena Line; GP Measured Line; GP Conservative Line; GP Moderate Line; GP Dynamic Line; GP Decisive Line; GP Dedicated Line.

The Private Management Lines are:

GP Objective Private; GP Private Investment; GP Private Solution.

If you want to learn more about GP Collection Management, here you can find the full review. If you don’t know how asset management works, read this article.

Other Services Offered by Intesa San Paolo

Eurizon Capital has also developed a series of services and options available to fund subscribers, with the aim of offering effective investment customisation.

Here are these services:

Finally, you can also find asset management.

Intesa SanPaolo funds at a loss

I have dedicated an article on this topic separate review that I recommend you read.

My opinions on managed savings

I want to dedicate a paragraph to my opinions on managed savings, often favored by consultants because they offer a series of products created ad hoc by themselves or by companies directly connected to them.

Eurizon Capital offers actively managed funds, on which my opinion is negativesince these products present a series of critical issues which, most of the time, do not make the investment convenient for you.

To learn more about this topic you can read:

I prefer funds instead Passively managed (ETF), which are rarely offered by entities such as banks because they do not have attractive profit margins for the banks themselves.

I often talk about this topic on my blog, maybe you might be interested in learning more about it:

Although these are legal products (obviously), they have some notable flaws in my opinion:

Too high costs that erode returns. When you go to invest, the impact of costs can really be merciless: products like these have subscription costs, management and performance costs that can reach up to 3-4%, obviously to the detriment of the investor;

Restrictive constraints, which prevent you from flexibly exiting the investment if necessary (or in any case not without paying large penalties);

Poor liquidity: many funds are not listed on regulated markets and are therefore subject to a slow disinvestment process;

Little control over the actions of those managing the capital. Active management is called this because the manager, despite referring to a benchmark (i.e. a comparison index), makes autonomous decisions with the aim of improving returns. Statistically, over 80% of funds do not reach this objective and it becomes difficult to follow their progress and steps;

Conflict of interest between the sales network and the customer’s interests. The consultant is a seller who earns based on how many products he manages to place. As such, he is part of a sales network that determines budgets to be achieved every year, but this mechanism may not be consistent with your objectives.

Be careful though!

In this paragraph I wanted to explain my general thoughts on active managementbeyond the products offered by Eurizon.

However, if I have intrigued you, you can read these guides:

Obviously, if you want to invest in these instruments, the choice “depends”, as I like to say; so don’t misunderstand my words, I don’t advise against active or passive management a priori.

What I want to tell you, when you evaluate funds (whether we are Eurizon or any other group), you must always be aware of the way in which your money will be invested and I don’t like active management, which is why I have never invested, for the reasons that I have explained to you in this article and in the other pages that I invite you to consult.

If you have a few minutes to dedicate to me, then, you can download the video report on mutual investment funds for free in which I explain how they work in detail.

Conclusions

If you feel confused about investing, know that this article may be just one of many you can consult.

If you are at the beginning of your journey, you can start with the following contents:

Happy continuation on Affari Miei!

