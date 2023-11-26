Israel-Hamas war, the news. Today the release of another 13 hostages. LIVE

“Since the war started I have been working 24 hours a day, every day. It is really difficult. During previous wars I had not seen such severe wounds. Today there are serious cases and all the injuries include burns. Imagine receiving 100 or 200 patients a day, sometimes even 500. And every day it becomes more and more difficult because many other hospitals have been evacuated. All the patients come to us. And most of the patients we see are women and children.” This is the testimony of Dr. Hafer Abukhussa, plastic and reconstructive surgeon of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) at the Nasser hospital, in the south of the Gaza Strip. “What hurt me the most was seeing a child, an innocent child, an injured child, who needed major surgery because he had lost a limb. This child had also lost his entire family. When he woke up from the anesthesia he asked to see his family. It’s a truly heartbreaking situation”, says the doctor. “The difficulties we face are the lack of medical supplies. Before the war this hospital had around 300 patients, today more than 1,000. Many patients are homeless, either because they were forced to flee or because their home was destroyed. They have no access to drinking water. There is no food, no electricity and some people have left their homes with only the clothes they were wearing. We know we are in danger at any moment, but we will continue to work”, he stressed.

