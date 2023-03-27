Hundreds of right-wing counter-demonstrators broke through a blockade on Rager Boulevard in Be’er Sheba and joined opposition demonstrators protesting the judicial review. The police are intervening between the parties. Families and children are present at the right-wing demonstration, and for most of its duration, the demonstration was conducted in an orderly fashion. However, in the front row, next to the anti-revision demonstrators, there are several hooded youths who are swearing and making threatening gestures.